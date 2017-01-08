Edmonton Oilers at Ottawa Senators Game Preview

The Ottawa Senators look to end their four game losing streak. Edmonton winners of their last two games hold the third best road record in the NHL 12-6-5.

The #Sens speak to media about their scoring struggles, the power play, and their strong defensive play as they get set to face the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/XWhXy0g2C7 — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) January 8, 2017

7:00PM Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TVAS SN

Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (20-14-4, 3rd in Atlantic Division 15th in the NHL)

Edmonton Oilers (21-13-7, 3rd in Pacific Division, 10th in the NHL)

Leading Scorers: Erik Karlsson (38 GP – 7 G -25 A – 32PTS), Mark Stone (37P -11 G -17 A – 28 PTS) Mike Hoffman (34 GP – G -10 A –15 PTS 25)

Injuries: Andrew Hammond,

Clarke MacArthur

Offense: Ottawa will welcome Bobby Ryan back into the lineup. Ryan was a late scratch yesterday. The Senators have only scored three goals in their last three games. Ottawa will need to get their offense going in order to break out of this four game losing streak.

Ryan was a healthy scratch. "We had an issue that we dealt with and it's dealt with," said Boucher. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 8, 2017

"There's complex issues that don't need to be said out here," says Boucher on Ryan when asked if there was a discipline issue. #Sens — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) January 8, 2017

Defense: The Senators defense was able to hold a star studded Capitals offense to only one goal a night ago. The Senators will look to shutdown Connor McDavid tonight. The NHL’s leading scorer McDavid in 31 games has 14 goals and 32 assists totaling 46 points.

Goalie: MIke Condon will play in his 16th straight game tonight. Condon has stabilized the Senators net. Matt O’Connor will backup tonight, Andrew Hammond is still dealing with his injury.

Craig Anderson is due to return from personal leave at beginning of February.

Projected Lineup Senators

Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan

Zack Smith– Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Mike Hoffman– J.G. Pageau – Tom Pyatt

Chris Kelly- Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman

Mike Condon

https://twitter.com/Senators/status/818168310533685248

This article originally appeared on