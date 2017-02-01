Edmonton Oilers Acquire Henrik Samuelsson from Arizona

The Edmonton Oilers are switching things up before the deadline, furthering the depth in Bakersfield.

Edmonton acquired Arizona Coyotes forward Henrik Samuelsson in exchange for Bakersfield forward Mitch Moroz. Both are physical presences, but Samuelsson appears to have a different edge.

In 20 games with the Tucson Roadrunners this season, he has just two goals and three points. He has 16 PIM and is an even plus-minus 0. Moroz also has just three points this season with a lone goal. He is a minus-3 and has racked up 14 PIM.

Samuelsson will be an excellent addition to the depth in the Edmonton organization. He is a physical player who plays a great game and proves to be an asset on the bottom-six. He can play with a lot of grit in his game and makes the most of his time in the game. Here’s what Samuelsson brings to the lineup, as per Elite Prospects.

“A big and strong player, Samuelsson plays an impressive physical type of hockey. Not the fastest of skaters, but still plays with a lot of intensity and determination. Strong along the boards and in the corners. Has also quite good puck skills and good release. Overall offensive skills are pretty good, grinding skills impressive.”

Overall, he is honestly a strong pick-up for the Oilers. He has great potential to develop into a hard-working, bottom-six grinder. He may not score a lot of goals or provide much offense, but his effort and edge, as well as physicality, is vital.

