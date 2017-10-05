Ducks ink D Josh Manson to 4-year contract extension

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) The Anaheim Ducks have signed defenseman Josh Manson to a four-year contract extension through the 2021-22 season.

Manson announced his own deal Wednesday on the Ducks’ Twitter account .

Manson is a former sixth-round pick who has risen to a prominent role on the Ducks’ blue line with his physical, puck-moving game.

He scored 17 points and played in every game last season for the Ducks as they won their fifth straight Pacific Division title and advanced to the Western Conference finals.

Manson has 10 goals and 25 assists in 181 regular-season games and three assists in 18 postseason games.

Manson joins defensemen Cam Fowler, Hampus Lindholm and Sami Vatanen in signing long-term deals to stay in Anaheim. Manson would have been a restricted free agent with arbitration rights next summer.