Ducks at Senators Game Preview
The Senators look to continue their winning ways Thursday night vs. the Ducks at the Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators have outscored their opponents by a score of 13-8 during their three game winning streak.
7:30 PM Canadian Tire Centre
TV: RD2 TSN5
Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa
Ottawa Senators (19-11-3, 2nd in Atlantic Division 10th in the NHL)
Anaheim Ducks (17-12-5, 3rd in Pacific Division, 13th in the NHL)
Offense: Derick Brassard is on a three game goal scoring streak. Bobby Ryan is on a four game goal streak. Ryan who will also look to extend his point streak past five games. Mark Stone who didn’t take part in the morning skate due to illness may not play tonight. Stone leads the NHL in takeaways and is second in team scoring and leads the Senators in shooting percentage. If Stone isn’t able to go tonight the Senators will dress 7 defenseman with Fredrik Claesson drawing into the lineup.
Mark Stone
RW, Ottawa Senators
#61
Defense: Erik Karlsson is in Norris Trophy form again this season Karlsson who is 2nd in NHL for blocked shots (91) and third in takeaways for defenseman with (25) and first in defenseman points (31).
Erik Karlsson
D, Ottawa Senators
#65
Mike Condon starts tonight looking for his fourth start win.
Andrew Hammond is week to week with a high ankle sprain.
Mike Condon
G, Ottawa Senators
#1
Projected Lineup Senators
Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan
Zack Smith – Derick Brassard – Mark Stone
Mike Hoffman – J.G. Pageau – Tom Pyatt
Chris Kelly- Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil
Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson
Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci
Mark Borowiecki – Chris Wideman
Fredrick Claesson
Mike Condon