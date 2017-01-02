Down on the Farm: Grand Rapids Griffins Latest Updates

This is the first installment of “Down on the Farm,” where we take a look at the latest happenings with the Red Wings’ AHL affiliate, the Grand Rapids Griffins.

The Griffins were winners of five straight games, scoring 22 goals and surrendering only five over that stretch, until the Cleveland Monsters shut them out 4-0 on December 30. The loss also snapped a five-game streak with at least one power play goal.

Just a day later, Grand Rapids was back at it, playing their annual New Year’s Eve contest at Van Andel Arena. This year’s opponent was the Rockford IceHogs, the AHL affiliate of that team from Chicago, and the puck dropped at 6:00pm EST. Heading into this game, the Griffins are 2-1 against the IceHogs this season.

After mustering only four shots on goal in the first and finding themselves down 1-0, the Griffins roared back in the second, accumulating nineteen shots on goal and scoring three. Rookie defenseman Dan Renouf scored his first professional hockey goal, which came at 19:08 of the second.

Rockford and Grand Rapids would exchange goals in the third to make it 4-2, but a Tomas Nosek empty-netter sealed the deal. 5-2 Griffins win.

Latest News

Last Wednesday the Red Wings assigned Tyler Bertuzzi and Brian Lashoff to the Griffins. Both were returning from injuries. Regarding Bertuzzi, he still needs some more time to develop in GR; and regarding Lashoff, he’s the odd man out because of Brendan Smith’s return and recent recall Nick Jensen’s excellent play.

mLive’s Peter J. Wallner has written an article on Griffins rookie Matt Lorito, who has been superb for them this season, potting 10 goals and assisting on another 22. Do read it.

It has been announced that Griffins bench boss Todd Nelson, also the former interim coach of the Edmonton Oilers, will coach the Central Division in the 2017 AHL All-Star Classic. Well deserved.

Upcoming Games

January 4 vs. Iowa Wild, 7:00pm EST

January 6 vs. Charlotte Checkers, 7:00pm EST

January 7 vs. Rockford IceHogs, 7:00pm EST

