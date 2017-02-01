Did Brad Marchand deliver yet another slew foot to an opponent?

Brad Marchand has turned a corner from agitator to superstar over the past few years, but that doesn’t mean his game is now squeaky clean. Make no mistake, the Boston Bruins winger is still a pest with his bag of dirty tricks and tactics.

On Tuesday night in Tampa, Marchand may have gotten away with a slew foot on Lightning defenseman Anton Stralman. During the second period, Marchand’s leg clipped Stralman’s as he changed direction at center ice, sending Stralman crashing to the ice.

It went uncalled by referees and may have just been incidental contact, but you can bet that the league is going to take a look at the play and determine if any discipline is warranted. And considering Marchand’s long rap sheet, it’s hard to imagine him getting the benefit of the doubt.

This is the second controversial incident surrounding Marchand in as many weeks, as the Bruins forward was hit with a $10,000 fine for a “dangerous trip” of Niklas Kronwall last week before the All-Star break.

That play certainly looked like it could have been a suspension-worthy slew foot and Marchand conceded that he probably dodged a bullet by avoiding a ban. He may not be so lucky this time around.