Detroit Red Wings Waive Veteran Forward Drew Miller

It appears as if Drew Miller’s time with the Detroit Red Wings has come to an end. The veteran forward, known mostly for his penalty killing abilities, was placed on waivers earlier today to make room for a returning Niklas Kronwall.

Here’s what Jeff Blashill had to say, via Helene St. James of the Detroit Free Press:

“Drew wants to play, so here is an opportunity potentially if there is another suitor out there,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “There are some young assets that we have here that I think there is still potential. “With that said, I’ve got tons of confidence in Drew Miller as a hockey player.”

Miller last appeared in January 18’s win over the Boston Bruins. He was a healthy scratch on January 20 against the Sabres.

It wasn’t only a roster overload that led to Miller’s waiving. Tomas Jurco, who has been seldom used this season, could’ve been waived as well. However, as Helene St. James and Ansar Khan pointed out, Jurco’s relative youth (he’s still only 24, believe it or not) may have factored in the Red Wings’ decision to keep him for the time being. Prospects in Grand Rapids, e.g., Tyler Bertuzzi, are knocking on the door as well.

Miller scored five goals and notched one assist in 34 games with Detroit this season. The team will miss his penalty killing and veteran presence. But the youth are the future, and unfortunately for him, Miller was the odd man out on this saturated roster.

