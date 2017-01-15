Detroit Red Wings Score Six Times in Win Over Penguins

The Detroit Red Wings’ third period outburst propelled them to a 6-3 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night.

The last time the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins at the Joe in regulation was March 22, 2010. That’s almost seven years ago. Yes, the Red Wings have since won two overtime contests against them at JLA, but the Penguins are still winners of four straight overall against the Wings.

When Kris Letang scored just 27 seconds into the game, you probably thought, “Welp, it’s gonna be one of those games again.” I certainly did. And although Detroit held Pittsburgh off the score sheet the rest of the period, Evgeni Malkin’s early second period goal seemed to confirm that thought.

Despite tending to be on the losing end of things, the Red Wings have generally done a nice job fighting back from deficits the past several games. Goals from Gus Nyquist and Thomas Vanek tied the game at two. A late power play goal by Matt Cullen, though, reasserted Pittsburgh’s lead

Determined to not head to the dressing room down 3-2, Frans Nielsen retied the game on Mike Green’s excellent blue line pass with 54 seconds left. And with that, the momentum belonged to Detroit. Not even two minutes into the third, Andreas Athanasiou, who’s been hot lately, breezed the entire length of the ice, split the defense, and scored this absolute beauty:

Leading candidate for “Red Wings Goal of the Season,” perhaps?

Later, the Penguins would seemingly knot the game at four, but goaltender interference erased that goal from the board. Two Detroit tallies, including a power play goal (!!!) from Mike Green, sealed the deal. Red Wings win 6-3.

Very satisfying win and an impressive way to begin the homestand. If you missed the game or would simply like to relive it, highlights are below:

Next game is Monday against the Montreal Canadiens. Puck drop is slated for 3:00pm EST at Joe Louis Arena.

