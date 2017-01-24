Detroit Red Wings Modest Point Streak Helps Inch Closer to Playoff Spot

The Detroit Red Wings have strung together a five-game point streak, and sit four points out of a playoff spot. Four points above sit the Boston Bruins. The Wings have three games in hand on the Bruins. If the Wings continue to gain points, they have a shot at usurping the spot from the Bruins.

The Detroit Red Wings had their three-game win streak halted in an overtime loss to the Sabres. Even though they’re currently on a two-game losing streak, they’ve also been able to pick up a point in each of those games. In the past five games, Detroit has picked up eight out of ten possible points.

If the Wings continue to play like they have the past five games, they have an actual shot at making the playoffs for their 26th year in a row. Much of the recent play has been due to the hockey revival of Thomas Vanek, as well as a young defensive core that has grown over the first half of the season.

Thomas Vanek is Back to Form

Vanek is 36 games removed from being bought out by the Minnesota Wild and he is flourishing. With 41 points in 74 games with the Wild, Vanek currently has 31 in half the games. Constantly questioned throughout his career about his work ethic, Vanek has shown that he is committed to being an impact player for the Wings.

He leads the team in scoring with 31 points, and is tied for the team lead in goals at 12. The second line of Andreas Athanasiou, Frans Nielsen, and Vanek has been a dominant one of late. Chemistry continues to brew between speedy Athanasiou and playmaker/sniper Vanek, as is evident in this behind the net pass.

The offensive boost hasn’t been from Vanek alone. Nielsen is also chipping in third on the team with 26 points. Rookie Anthony Mantha who started the season in the minors is also fifth on the team with 22 points and 11 goals.

Young Defense

The number one worry for the Detroit Red Wings coming into the 2016-17 season was their defense. Many of the players have been young, with little experience in the NHL. Season regulars have included Xavier Ouellet, Alexey Marchenko, and occasionally Ryan Sproul. While Ouellet had some struggles early in the season, he has been a steady presence on the blue line in recent games. Marchenko has shown the steady presence he exhibited with his time from the 2015-16 season last year.

Nick Jensen, Man of Opportunity

The real boon to the young core however, has been Nick Jensen. At 26 years of age, Jensen has played in all of 14 NHL games. All 14 games have been this season with the Red Wings, but he has certainly impressed. Playing alongside Ouellet, they have been one of the steadiest d-pairings for the Red Wings. Coach Blashill has complete faith in Jensen as his play has rewarded his faith. With Kronwall coming off of IR for Tuesday’s game, Marchenko is now the odd man out. Jensen simply has been that good for the Wings.

The Red Wings face off against the Bruins tomorrow and will do so without two top players. Both Vanek and Dylan Larkin will miss the game because of injury. Tomas Jurco will get another shot to show his skill to coach Blashill and to prove his worth. The game against the Bruins is a big one, as divisional rivals fighting for a playoff spot.

