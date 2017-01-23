Detroit Red Wings Links: New York Rangers Win a Snoozer, Score Lone Goal in OT

Sunday afternoon’s tilt between the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers didn’t feature a single goal in regulation. The Blueshirts pulled it off in overtime though, winning 1-0.

I actually attended this game. My final game at the Joe. I don’t live near Detroit, so I only see the Red Wings in person once a season. I was originally going to attend December 27’s game against the Sabres, but decided to buy tickets for Sunday’s game against the Rangers since I had just begun a new job.

I would’ve walked out of the old barn disappointed either way.

The start of the contest set the tone for an unexciting game, with both teams icing the puck about 28 times in toto (at least it felt like that many times). There were some exciting scoring chances, but not very many. Both Detroit’s and New York’s power plays were uninspiring as well. I predicted it’d be a low-scoring game–Red Wings/Rangers games usually are—but didn’t necessarily think it’d be 0-0 heading into overtime.

A little over three minutes left in OT, Mats Zuccarello and J.T. Miller broke away, with the latter receiving the former’s pass and depositing the puck past Jared Coreau. We all probably saw it coming.

That’ll be my final memory of the Red Wings at the Joe. The game itself was also a microcosm of most of the Red Wings’ games I’ve ever attended: little to no scoring and a failure to get two points.

Here’s hoping for better luck at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings Links

Detroit Red Wings Waive Veteran Forward Drew Miller [Octopus Thrower]

In case you missed yesterday’s news.

Red Wings’ Thomas Vanek not expected out long term [mLive.com]

He was injured in Sunday’s game. It would undoubtedly be a significant blow to a team that’s dealt with their fair share of injuries. Vanek’s already been previously injured this season as well. Hopefully we hear about his status some time today.

Red Wings’ Petr Mrazek showing signs of former self after two strong outings [mLive.com]

I’m happy for the guy. And indeed, the only way to improve his game is to keep starting him. Jared Coreau has been better though, with his starts generally leading to more wins as of late. Thus describes the goalie conundrum. I’m just glad I’m not a coach and don’t have to decide these things.

NHL Trade Rumors: Blackhawks interested in Gustav Nyquist, Tomas Tatar [FanSided]

Intriguing rumor. I don’t see them getting dealt, however.

