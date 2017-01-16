Detroit Red Wings Links: Homestand Continues Against Montreal Canadiens

After throttling the Pittsburgh Penguins Saturday night, the Detroit Red Wings turn their attention to the Atlantic Division-leading Montreal Canadiens.

Ever since the Detroit Red Wings moved to the Eastern Conference, the Montreal Canadiens have owned them. Detroit has lost 10 of their past 12 against Montreal, including both match-ups this season.

Ouch.

The Red Wings have a couple of things working in their favor, though. They are coming off a 6-3 romp over the Pittsburgh Penguins, and the oft-proclaimed world’s best goalie, Carey Price, hasn’t been himself lately. What a perfect opportunity to keep the momentum going.

Jared Coreau was in the starter’s net at yesterday’s practice. Although Jeff Blashill hasn’t confirmed anything, Coreau will likely start today. And why not? He’s earned it.

Puck drop is scheduled for 3:00pm EST, which means you may be at work and can’t catch it on TV. You could, however, utilize FOX Sports Go and watch it while pretending to look busy.

Red Wings Links

Red Wings’ Jared Coreau happy for acknowledgment from Carey Price [mLive.com]

Coreau reflects on Carey Price’s nice gesture when the Wings played the Habs at the Joe in November. Looks as if he’ll be starting against Price, too!

Red Wings’ Henrik Zetterberg leads by example in most challenging season [mLive.com]

Zetterberg is the inheritor of the Steve Yzerman and Nick Lidstrom tradition of leading by example, i.e., letting his work ethic and on-ice play do the talking. He’s doing all he can to keep his team afloat and is one of the NHL’s best captains, no question.

Detroit Red Wings, NHL trade deadline and the new reality [The Morning Sun]

The Red Wings’ trade deadline strategy is still unclear. Most fans (myself included) strongly agree it’s probably time to sell. Will Ken Holland finally wave the white flag? We shall see.

Red Wings Trade Bait: Thomas Vanek [Winging It In Motown]

Although Vanek has been playing spectacular this season, he’s part of a team that will likely miss the playoffs. Should Ken Holland decide to sell, Vanek could very well find himself on another team—probably a Cup-contending one—come March.

