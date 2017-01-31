Detroit Red Wings Injury Update: Dylan Larkin Returns After Missing Two Games

The Detroit Red Wings gave Dylan Larkin a chance to heal heading into the All-Star Break. Two games off, in addition to All-Star Weekend, meant Larkin had little over a week to recover from an upper body injury. Thankfully, he did not need much more time than that.

After missing just two games, the Detroit Red Wings’ second-year center, Dylan Larkin will return to action against conference rivals, the New Jersey Devils. The Red Wings were without Larkin for an overtime loss in Boston and a loss at home to Toronto. The team has been playing better lately, though. Heading into the break, they tallied at least one point in six of seven games. Hopefully, he will be an asset against the Devils, kicking off this second half of the season on the right foot.

Actually, the New Jersey Devils are a terrific match-up for Larkin. He scored twice against them during three games in his debut season, once in a power play situation. Already this season, he has a goal against them from their first meeting in November, a 5-4 victory. He has three points and is +2 in four career games against the Devils. Expect him to take things gingerly in this game, but don’t be surprised if he manages to net a goal.

Larkin is tied with Thomas Vanek with 12 goals to lead the team. While he may have made little difference in the 4-0 blowout to Toronto, it would have been nice to have him in the one-goal loss to Boston. His presence also gives a solid boost to the struggling power play unit; he has three goals this season with the man advantage. Here is a look at the Red Wings’ upcoming schedule:

Unfortunately, Larkin was missed in the All-Star game. The Atlantic Division was shellacked by a score of 10-6. Perhaps the most disappointing bit of this past weekend, though, was not getting to witness him fly through the NHL speed challenge. At any rate, we will likely be seeing Dylan Larkin in many All-Star games to come.

