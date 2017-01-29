Detroit Red Wings’ Frans Nielsen Finishes All-Star Game with Zero Points, One Shot on Goal

The Detroit Red Wings’ lone All-Star, Frans Nielsen, finished without a point and just one shot on goal in the Atlantic Division’s 10-6 loss to the Metropolitan Division.

The rest of Nielsen’s stat line: -5 +/-, one shot on goal, 6:55 of ice time. He was the only Atlantic Division player to not record a point.

With the win, the Metro squared off against the Pacific Division in the All-Star Game’s final round. The Pacific kicked off the day by hosing the Central Division 10-3, but the Metro bested the Pacific in the final round 4-3.

Although Nielsen didn’t contribute in terms of points, he played a role in the Atlantic Division’s win in the Skills Competition. Nielsen participated in the passing part of the relay, passed pucks to former teammate Kyle Okposo in the Accuracy Shooting competition, and faced Arizona Coyotes goaltender Mike Smith in the shootout but didn’t score.

Frans Nielsen’s passing round in the 2017 #NHLAllStar Skills Challenge Relay. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/qcC3Yk7A3C — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) January 29, 2017

Other highlights from All-Star Weekend:

Connor McDavid won the Fastest Skater competition with a time of 13.310 seconds. Some thought he may have been able to break Dylan Larkin’s record of 13.172 seconds, but nope. Non-Red Wings fans can cry all they want about Larkin having a moving start. It’s a friendly competition, people! Who cares?

Shea Weber, unsurprisingly, won the Hardest Shot competition.

Ryan Kesler’s son Ryker scored on Carey Price. Yup. He was the only one to do so as well!

Mike Smith scored a goal from 200 feet out in the Skills Competition’s newest game, the Four Line Challenge:

Pretty impressive 200-foot shot from Mike Smith pic.twitter.com/IKJaMCTwtx — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) January 29, 2017

All in all, it was a great All-Star Weekend. I like seeing everyone come together and just have fun. Regular hockey resumes on Tuesday though, with the Red Wings welcoming the New Jersey Devils to the Joe. Detroit’s going to need a lot of help over these final 33 games if they hope to obtain a postseason berth.

