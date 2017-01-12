Detroit Red Wings F Frans Nielsen Named NHL All-Star

Frans Nielsen’s 8 goals and 14 assists through 40 games are enough for the 32-year old to represent the Detroit Red Wings at the 2017 All-Star Game in Los Angeles during All-Star Weekend.

Despite being third on the Detroit Red Wings in points, Frans Nielsen will represent the Winged Wheelers in LA, joining the Atlantic Division roster. Henrik Zetterberg and Thomas Vanek did not want to play in the All-Star Game, and this may have factored into Nielsen playing.

The 32-year-old is in his first season with the Red Wings after spending 10 years with the Islanders. Nielsen a 6-year $32 million contract with the Winged Wheelers in the offseason.

Nielsen has already expressed his excitement in playing in the All-Star Game as well as the 3-on-3 format, telling MLive.com:

“It was, for sure, more entertaining watching it last year than other years,” Nielsen said. “It seems like guys were competing a little bit more, so I’m sure it’s going to be hard playing 20 minutes of three-on-three. But it’s going to be fun.”

The rest of the NHL will be represented as follows:

Feb 16, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price (31) makes the save as Detroit Red Wings center Darren Helm (43) tries to screen him in the first period at Joe Louis Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

c-captain

Forwards — Nikita Kucherov, Tampa Bay; Brad Marchand, Boston; Auston Matthews, Toronto; Frans Nielsen, Detroit; Kyle Okposo, Buffalo; Vincent Trocheck, Florida.

Defensemen — Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay; Erik Karlsson, Ottawa; Shea Weber, Montreal.

Goalies — c-Carey Price, Montreal; Tuukka Rask, Boston.

Oct 23, 2014; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Red Wings defenseman Niklas Kronwall (55) checks Pittsburgh Penguins center Sidney Crosby (87) in the second period at Joe Louis Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Forwards — c-Sidney Crosby, Pittsburgh; Taylor Hall, New Jersey; Evgeni Malkin, Pittsburgh; Alex Ovechkin, Washington; Wayne Simmonds, Philadelphia; John Tavares, N.Y. Islanders.

Defensemen — Justin Faulk, Carolina; Seth Jones, Columbus; Ryan McDonagh, N.Y. Rangers.

Goalies — Sergei Bobrovsky, Columbus; Braden Holtby, Washington.

Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Forwards — Patrick Kane, Chicago; Patrik Laine, Winnipeg; Nathan MacKinnon, Colorado; Tyler Seguin, Dallas; Vladimir Tarasenko, St. Louis; Jonathan Toews, Chicago.

Defensemen — Duncan Keith, Chicago; c-P.K. Subban, Nashville; Ryan Suter, Minnesota.

Goalies — Corey Crawford, Chicago; Devan Dubnyk, Minnesota.

Jun 13, 2014; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Kings center Jeff Carter (77) celebrates after a goal by right wing Marian Gaborik (not pictured) during the third period in game five of the 2014 Stanley Cup Final against the Los Angeles Kings at Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Forwards — Jeff Carter, Los Angeles; Johnny Gaudreau, Calgary; Bo Horvat, Vancouver; Ryan Kesler, Anaheim; c-Connor McDavid, Edmonton; Joe Pavelski, San Jose.

Defensemen — Brent Burns, San Jose; Drew Doughty, Los Angeles; Cam Fowler, Anaheim.

Goalies — Martin Jones, San Jose; Mike Smith, Arizona.

