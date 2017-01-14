Detroit Red Wings Begin Three Game Homestand Against Pittsburgh Penguins

After over two weeks on the road, the Detroit Red Wings return to Joe Louis Arena, where they will play seven of their next nine games, including two three game homestands.

The Detroit Red Wings last played at the Joe on December 27, a game they dropped 4-3 against the Buffalo Sabres. Tonight the Wings will square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are coming off back-to-back regulation losses for the first time since, get this, December 2015.

Preliminary Info

Who? Detroit Red Wings (17-19-6, 8th in Atlantic) and Pittsburgh Penguins (26-10-5, 3rd in Metropolitan)

Where? Joe Louis Arena

When? 7:00pm EST

TV: Fox Sports Detroit, NHL Network

Radio: Click here to check your local listings

Leading Scorers

Penguins points: Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, 45. Penguins goals: Sidney Crosby, 26. Penguins assists: Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, 28.

Red Wings points: Henrik Zetterberg, 30. Red Wings goals: Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin, 11. Red Wings assists: Henrik Zetterberg, 22.

Recent History

This is the second of three match-ups between the Red Wings and Penguins this season. On December 3, Pittsburgh roared back from a 3-1 deficit, scoring four third period goals to win 5-3. Jared Coreau also made his first NHL start in that game.

The Penguins have won their past four games against the Red Wings, outscoring them 23-10. Remember the last time they faced off at Joe Louis Arena? The Pens throttled the Wings 7-2 back on March 26.

Gameday News

All via Ansar Khan.

The Red Wings held their morning skate today. Jared Coreau is in the starter’s net, so he is presumed to, well, start.

Riley Sheahan is ostensibly back in the lineup after being healthy scratched against the Dallas Stars. Justin Abdelkader might play on the fourth line with Drew Miller and Luke Glendening tonight.

Injury updates: Niklas Kronwall and Darren Helm are both skating, though they’re not scheduled to return for about another week. On the other hand, Brendan Smith is not skating and will likely not return before the All-Star Break.

Probable Lineup

Forwards

Nyquist-Zetterberg-Mantha

Athanasiou-Nielsen-Vanek

Tatar-Sheahan-Larkin

Miller-Glendening-Abdelkader

Defensemen

DeKeyser-Green

Ericsson-Marchenko

Ouellet-Jensen

Goaltenders

Coreau

Mrazek

Bold Prediction

It seems as if every time I pick the Red Wings to win, the opposing team wins. And every time I pick the opposing team to win, the Red Wings win. With that in mind, I predict that the Penguins win 4-2.

This article originally appeared on