Detroit Red Wings Begin Three Game Homestand Against Pittsburgh Penguins
After over two weeks on the road, the Detroit Red Wings return to Joe Louis Arena, where they will play seven of their next nine games, including two three game homestands.
The Detroit Red Wings last played at the Joe on December 27, a game they dropped 4-3 against the Buffalo Sabres. Tonight the Wings will square off against the Pittsburgh Penguins, who are coming off back-to-back regulation losses for the first time since, get this, December 2015.
Preliminary Info
Who? Detroit Red Wings (17-19-6, 8th in Atlantic) and Pittsburgh Penguins (26-10-5, 3rd in Metropolitan)
Where? Joe Louis Arena
When? 7:00pm EST
TV: Fox Sports Detroit, NHL Network
Radio: Click here to check your local listings
Leading Scorers
Penguins points: Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin, 45. Penguins goals: Sidney Crosby, 26. Penguins assists: Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel, 28.
Red Wings points: Henrik Zetterberg, 30. Red Wings goals: Anthony Mantha and Dylan Larkin, 11. Red Wings assists: Henrik Zetterberg, 22.
Recent History
This is the second of three match-ups between the Red Wings and Penguins this season. On December 3, Pittsburgh roared back from a 3-1 deficit, scoring four third period goals to win 5-3. Jared Coreau also made his first NHL start in that game.
The Penguins have won their past four games against the Red Wings, outscoring them 23-10. Remember the last time they faced off at Joe Louis Arena? The Pens throttled the Wings 7-2 back on March 26.
Gameday News
All via Ansar Khan.
The Red Wings held their morning skate today. Jared Coreau is in the starter’s net, so he is presumed to, well, start.
Riley Sheahan is ostensibly back in the lineup after being healthy scratched against the Dallas Stars. Justin Abdelkader might play on the fourth line with Drew Miller and Luke Glendening tonight.
Injury updates: Niklas Kronwall and Darren Helm are both skating, though they’re not scheduled to return for about another week. On the other hand, Brendan Smith is not skating and will likely not return before the All-Star Break.
Probable Lineup
Forwards
Nyquist-Zetterberg-Mantha
Athanasiou-Nielsen-Vanek
Tatar-Sheahan-Larkin
Miller-Glendening-Abdelkader
Defensemen
DeKeyser-Green
Ericsson-Marchenko
Ouellet-Jensen
Goaltenders
Coreau
Mrazek
Bold Prediction
It seems as if every time I pick the Red Wings to win, the opposing team wins. And every time I pick the opposing team to win, the Red Wings win. With that in mind, I predict that the Penguins win 4-2.
More from Octopus Thrower
- Detroit Red Wings Links: Home Sweet Home — Or Is It?4h ago
- Detroit Red Wings Surrender Three Second Period Goals, Lose to the Dallas Stars 5-21 d ago
- Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars: Pregame News and Updates1 d ago
- Detroit Red Wings F Frans Nielsen Named NHL All-Star2d ago
- Down on the Farm: Grand Rapids Griffins Latest Updates5d ago