Detroit Red Wings at Dallas Stars: Pregame News and Updates

The Detroit Red Wings conclude their seven game road trip in Dallas tonight. We have up-to-date line combinations and other gameday information.

A 4-3 overtime loss to the Blackhawks Tuesday night put the Detroit Red Wings’ record this road trip at 2-2-2. Although not a great record, the Wings have at times played quite well. They look to end their seven game road swing on a high note against the Dallas Stars.

Neither the Stars nor Red Wings are formidable this year. The Stars are an interesting case since they largely dominated the league last year, scoring at will and even looking better defensively compared to previous years. But this year Dallas sits 20th in the league in goals for, 28th in goals against, 20th in power play percentage, and 29th in penalty kill percentage. Their old defensive struggles have returned, their two expensive goaltenders still aren’t getting it done, and their offensive firepower has regressed significantly. Not a recipe for success.

Like the Red Wings, the Stars have a lot of work to do if they want to make a run. The playoffs are not necessarily out of the question for either team, though. Dallas sits only five points behind the St. Louis Blues for third in the Central Division and two points out of a Wild Card spot. Detroit sits only six points behind the Ottawa Senators for third in the Atlantic Division, but likely can’t settle for a Wild Card due to the dominance of the Metropolitan Division.

The Red Wings have had the Stars’ number the past several years. They’ve won 11 of 14 overall, including seven straight wins at American Airlines Center. This game in particular marks the second and final match-up between the old rivals this season. Detroit won the first game 3-1 at the Joe.

Gameday News

Jamie Benn and former Red Wing Patrick Eaves, two key players for Dallas, are in the lineup tonight—the former missed four games, the latter left Tuesday night’s game, both due to injuries. Tough break for Detroit.

Antti Niemi left the ice first today, so he will be starting in net for the Stars, per Mike Heika of the Dallas Morning News. He has been the better of Dallas’ two goalies, though that’s not saying much.

The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. Petr Mrazek is the confirmed starting netminder. In his past two starts, Detroit lost 2-0 at Anaheim and 4-3 in OT at Chicago, but Mrazek is playing better and slowly regaining his confidence. Look for him to continue to get back on track with a strong effort tonight.

Niklas Kronwall skated this morning. He is still expected to be out for a little while longer with his groin injury, however.

Tomas Tatar is playing tonight despite shoulder problems. His shoulder will require surgery, but he expects to wait until the offseason to address it.

Although not official at this point, Nick Jensen might play over Ryan Sproul tonight.

Probable Lineup

Forwards

Nyquist-Zetterberg-Mantha

Athanasiou-Nielsen-Vanek

Tatar-Larkin-Abdelkader

Miller-Sheahan-Glendening

Defensemen

DeKeyser-Green

Ericsson-Marchenko

Ouellet-Jensen

Goaltenders

Mrazek

Coreau

Bold Prediction

The Red Wings leave Dallas an eighth straight time with two points, winning 4-3 and concluding their road trip with a 3-2-2 record.

