Denna Laing drops puck at Bruins game on anniversary of spinal injury

The 2016 edition of New Year’s Eve marked the one-year anniversary of Denna Laing’s life-changing injury.

Laing, a former forward for the NWHL’s Boston Pride, suffered a severe spinal cord injury while competing in the outdoor 2015 Women’s Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium. Just 24 years old at the time, Laing was paralyzed from the waist down, with limited movement in her arms.

Over the past year, Laing has seemingly kept her spirits high and made incredible progress in her recovery efforts, becoming an inspiration for many in the process. On Saturday, she was on-hand for the Sabres-Bruins matinee and was given the honors of dropping the opening face-off in what was a touching ceremony.

Denna Laing dropped the ceremonial puck today. This past week, Denna moved out of her rehab facility & is now back home with her family. pic.twitter.com/sQUku7lnEC — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 31, 2016

It’s awesome to see Laing smiling and being deservedly celebrated on what is no doubt a difficult day. Hopefully 2017 has more progress in store.