David Marcoux out as Carolina Hurricanes’ goalie coach

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) The Carolina Hurricanes are parting ways with goaltenders coach David Marcoux.

General manager Ron Francis said Wednesday that the team will not renew Marcoux’s contract when it expires over the summer. Marcoux spent three years on Carolina’s staff.

The Hurricanes ranked 18th in the league this season by allowing an average of 2.8 goals despite allowing only giving up 28 shots per game – the fifth-best average in the NHL. They missed the postseason for the eighth straight year – the longest active drought in the league – and have made the playoffs just once since winning the Stanley Cup in 2006.

Francis said goaltending is ”certainly an area we’ve got to look at real closely and fix for next season.”

