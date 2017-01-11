David Backes receives great tribute in his return to St. Louis

On Tuesday night, David Backes made his return to Scottrade Center in St. Louis. For the first time in his career, he got ready in the visitors’ locker room.

After spending 10 seasons with the Blues — five of which he served as team captain — Backes signed a long-term deal with the Boston Bruins this past offseason, ending his tenure as one of St. Louis’ favorite athletes. But the Blues and their fans gave Backes a very warm reception in his return to the city on Tuesday. They had an excellent tribute waiting for him and his wife, Kelly.

After that video was played on the arena’s jumbotron, the crowd gave the Backes family a rousing ovation.

Backes, 32, has had only good things to say about the Blues organization, which drafted him in the second round of the 2003 NHL Draft, so I’m sure the warm reception meant quite a bit to him.

However, the reunion wasn’t completely cordial.

After Blues defenseman Joel Edmunson left David Krejci shaken up following a hit in the second period, Backes dropped the gloves with his former teammate in order to stand up for his new one.

It was a relatively tame hockey fight, but it had some consequences for Backes. Not only did he receive a five-minute major penalty for fighting, he also got hit with a two-minute instigator infraction and a 10-minute misconduct. That’s probably not the “welcome home” present he was hoping for.

However, the Bruins did come away with a 5-3 victory in St. Louis.