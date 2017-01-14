Dallas Stars Want Wild Win To End Homestand

After a dominating win over the Red Wings to welcome themselves home, the Dallas Stars will seek to deal with their division opponent similarly tonight.

The Stars’ long rivalry with the Minnesota Wild could be put to the test tonight, as the Wild have pushed back in this season series to defend the advances they’ve made in the effectiveness of their team.

Tune in to Fox Sports Southwest (FSSW) or1310 AM/ 96.7FM The Ticket to see for yourself how the Stars will handle this obstacle in their path of newly found victory. The puck is set to drop at 7 pm CT, and we’ll be there from minute one to keep you up to date with all the action.

Records and Scores

The Dallas Stars have progressed to an 18-17-8 record on their season, with their home wins over the last seven games shooting to 4-1-2. In those seven games, the Stars have managed to register points in six of them and will hope for a similar home-ice experience tonight as they round up a two-game homestand.

The Minnesota Wild have a 26-9-5 record thus far and are also coming off a win. The Stars’ 5-2 win against Detroit was awe-inspiring, but the Wild will have the momentum they earned from a thorough 7-1 thrashing of Montreal at their last home game. In their last 17 games, the Wild have only dropped one game in regular time and one in overtime.

Storylines

By the skin of their teeth

The Stars’ previous win against the Wild came very very narrowly, with their only other game against them this season, a loss, being a very very solid loss.

That game ended in a 4-0 decision on the road, and the win was an overtime 3-2 victory at home, one of the few overtime victories the Stars have enjoyed.

The Wild has always been a rival team, but expect things to get much closer than they’ve been before. The Wild has proven that it can keep up, neck and neck, with Dallas, and in some cases overpower them completely. Their most recent win against the Canadiens should add some proof to that.

However, if we see a Stars team similar to the one that defeated Detroit on Thursday, the game will be even closer and the Stars will make a chance for themselves to come out on top.

The song remains the same with special teams

Will special teams ever not be a storyline? I think not. Especially when the Stars are facing teams that properly use the man advantage to, well, their advantage instead of to their detriment.

Let’s look at the Wild. They have utilized and converted on their power play in five straight games now, but are still not deadly efficient on the power play, with a 6-17 record in that time. However, the Stars still cannot sit back or make any mistakes with this.

The Stars have their own records to stare down. Having given up power play goals in six straight games, they’ve gone a step further in allowing 10 shorthanded goals in only 20 of their own man-advantage situations.

So basically, not only does the Stars power play need to remember how to score, it needs to remember that their opponent scoring on their power play is bad. I jest, but in all seriousness, the Stars need to find a different strategy for special teams. Hopefully, it was one of the things focused on in practice up to this point.

The Stars’ new groove

While special teams are still not their strong suit, the Stars are proving that they have remembered how to score again. In the past, the Stars have been able to boast some skilled snipers and forwards who know when and where to take beautiful shots.

Adjusting this season has been difficult because the majority of the Stars’ goals have been somewhat scrappy, ugly, dirty.

But goals are goals. And the perspective shift that has allowed the Stars to realign their expectations for what their goals should look like has brought them to a 3.11 goals per game average. Reflective of that number, the Stars have indeed scored a minimum of three goals in seven of their last nine games.

Hopefully, with Jamie Benn back on the roster for tonight’s game, that number can increase and the Stars can bring their firepower to its full extent.

Eyes on the Stars

While we’ve grown accustomed to the whole team pitching in and helping out, and the most spectacular of plays and goals coming from the most unlikely of places, there are a few players who stand out and are primed for success.

Of course, points leader Tyler Seguin will be a contributor, as always, to snappy plays by the Stars, and has also recently been adding to his own goal count. John Klingberg‘s Star has also been on the rise, with nine points in his last 11 games, four of those owing to a goal.

For the Wild, Eric Staal is on a hot streak, with eight points in his last four games with three of those belonging to goals scored. Staal is also the Wilds’ points and goals leader. In their last win, though, 14 different players got a piece of the pie and registered points against Montreal.

Matt Dumba, in particular, had a record-breaking night, with a career-high three point game. Be watching for the momentum from that win to spill over and give these players some extra confidence.

Injury Report

The Dallas Stars will be missing Jamie Oleksiak (hand), Mattias Janmark (knee), and Ales Hemsky (groin), who are all on injured reserve.

The Minnesota Wild will play without Victor Bartley (arm), who is also on injured reserve.

Projected Lines

Dallas Stars

Jiri Hudler – Jason Spezza – Tyler Seguin

Jamie Benn – Cody Eakin – Patrick Eaves

Antoine Roussel – Radek Faksa – Patrick Sharp

Lauri Korpikoski – Devin Shore – Brett Ritchie

Esa Lindell – John Klingberg

Dan Hamhuis – Stephen Johns

Johnny Oduya – Jordie Benn

Antti Niemi

Kari Lehtonen

Minnesota Wild

Zach Parise – Eric Staal – Charlie Coyle

Jason Zucker – Mikko Koivu – Mikael Granlund

Nino Niederreiter – Erik Haula – Jason Pominville

Chris Stewart – Tyler Graovac – Jordan Schroeder

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin – Christian Folin

Marco Scandella – Matt Dumba

Darcy Kuemper

Devan Dubnyk

Predictions

Although the Wild is coming off a bigger win than the Stars, it would surprise me if they were more exhilarated by their most recent victory than the Stars should be by theirs.

With some solid play established and a good precedent set, the Stars should pull ahead if they play right and with heart, and make this one a close but well-deserved 4-3 win.

