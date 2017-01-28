Dallas Stars’ Ultimate All Stars in Franchise History

Last night, the NHL unveiled the “NHL 100” list, which showcases the 100 best NHL players of all time. Here’s a quick look at some of the brightest Dallas Stars in franchise history.

All Star Weekend is upon us and Tyler Seguin has landed in the City of Angels to represent the Dallas Stars in the festivities.

While the much awaited break has begun for the rest of the team, it is time to take a walk down memory lane to see just who are the top three all stars in Dallas’ history.

Ed Belfour was the go-to man in net for Dallas from 1997-2002. He was the man in the crease during the franchise’s only Stanley Cup victory to date back in 1999 and he was all around a very likable player.

Belfour brought a sassiness to the game of hockey in a way that not many players since have. He was aggressive in the net and had a confident ora that was rather contagious. That also, however, came with the tendency to get physical with opposing players getting to close to the blue paint.

“The Eagle,” as he is widely known, still holds the franchise record for goals against average despite having not played for Dallas in a decade and a half. While his other statistical successes have since been beaten, No. 20’s time as a Star was very memorable.

Belfour was beloved by fans and teammates alike during his tenure with the Stars and his legacy in net will be hard to beat.

The best defenseman in Dallas Stars history is a difficult throne to hold. There have been many great players to suit up on the blue line, but Sergei Zubov was something special.

No. 56 skated with an elegance that is unmatched. He had some of the best vision on the ice the NHL had ever seen and that allowed him to make incredibly technically challenging plays look effortless.

That kind of a reputation is difficult to have in a league that is so intense. Of course the tempo of the game was not nearly what it is today back in the early days of Zubov’s 1996-2009 tenure with the club, but his skill was so great it would have held up regardless.

Zubov’s offensive talents were yet another characteristic of his play that put him in a league of his own. No. 56’s play-making ability is not something the Stars have seen on their roster in the year’s since his departure and are certainly something that earn him a spot on the All Stars list.

Is it even a Dallas Stars franchise post without mention of Mike Modano? The answer is no, it is not.

While it may seem redundant to have the same player talked about all the time, Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin we are looking at you, No. 9 was undeniably great. He was a leader for the Stars in more ways than one.

Modano was highly skilled and is still to this day the best American hockey player in history. That is not just a Stars opinion, either. He was fantastic.

No. 9 was instrumental in the 1999 Stanley Cup Championship and he was a big reason why the Stars were so great in the late 90s in general too. He was a cornerstone to the team’s “dynasty” back then and he has maintained his status as such in the franchise since.

Modano still leads the franchise in games played, goals, assists, points, shots and nearly every other major offensive category. That makes perfect sense considering he spent over two decades with the franchise, though.

Still, Modano is a cherished part of Stars history and he will forever be the staple player when reminiscing to the early years of hockey in Dallas. He was instrumental in making hockey in the state of Texas grow and for that, along with his other numerous accomplishments, he is the ultimate All Star.

This article originally appeared on