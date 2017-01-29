Dallas Stars’ Tyler Seguin Tallies Two Assists, Finishes Quiet Weekend in LA

The 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend is officially over for the Central Division, including the lone representative from the Dallas Stars.

Well that was a nice yet short break from the hustle and bustle of the regular season.

As the NHL once again embraced the three-on-three tournament format for the NHL All-Star Game, the biggest stars in the NHL met up in Hollywood for the always exciting All-Star Weekend.

One of those stars was Dallas Stars forward Tyler Seguin. As the lone representative for the Stars, Seguin got to participate in all of the All-Star festivities, including the Skills Competition on Saturday and the All-Star Game on Sunday.

He only participated in one event on Saturday evening, being the Four Line Challenge. He was the second shooter from the center ice line for the Central Division and did not score on either of his chances. The Central would come in last place among the four divisions, meaning they did not qualify for the shootout.

So the Skills Competition was rather short-lived for Dallas Stars fans. Then came the All-Star Game, though that was just as quick and painful.

The Central Division played the Pacific Division in the first round of the three-on-three tournament. The winner would advance to the finals and compete against the winner of the Atlantic-Metropolitan game for the prize of $1 million.

Seguin was put on the second line for the Central along with Vladimir Tarasenko and captain P.K. Subban. The Pacific scored first, and it was all downhill from there.

The Pacific would eventually win the game 10-3. The scorers for the Central were Jonathan Toews, Tarasenko, and Subban. Seguin tallied assists on both of the goals from his line, giving him two assists. These two points made him the leading scorer for the Central Division. So yay for #91!

Sadly, the loss eliminated the Central Division from competition and officially ended All-Star Weekend for Seguin.

Well, poo. That was almost too quick.

Now Seguin will head back to Dallas and get his mind back into the playoff hunt that the Stars are currently intertwined in.

The Dallas Stars most recent game was a win, and they will have a chance at their third win streak of the season on Tuesday night when they welcome the Toronto Maple Leafs to the AAC. Will Seguin be able to bring his All-Star skills back with him and give Dallas a boost as they fight for the final wild card spot in the West?

We’ll have to wait until Tuesday to find out. Until then, it’s been fun in LA.

