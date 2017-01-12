Dallas Stars Still Surprisingly Not Being Left Behind In Standings

The Dallas Stars just cannot seem to get themselves back into a wild card spot. Even though the Stars are dwelling outside the bubble, they continue to stay within close striking distance.

Up and down. Up and down.

The Dallas Stars continue riding the roller coaster of inconsistency as the 2016-17 season rolls along. The only problem is, they are now in the second half of the stretch and are slowly running out of time to turn the ship around.

Their win streaks are practically nonexistent. Their offense is severely lacking at times. Their defensive pressure is on and off. And to top it all off, the goaltending of Antti Niemi and Kari Lehtonen has been fabulous, but not fabulous enough to carry Dallas through the fight.

They win a game and follow it up with a loss. During the ONE and only time that the Stars won three games in a row this season, they pulled off three straight losses immediately after.

It’s a back and forth affair that is leaving the Stars in a compromised position. They just can’t seem to find that extra “oomph” that they need to hop over the teams they are currently intertwined with and secure a playoff spot. Will it ever come along? That’s yet to be determined.

The Dallas Stars are currently 17-17-8 with 42 points and will play game 43 tonight at home against the Detroit Red Wings. That puts them on track for around 84 points on the season, which would be their lowest total in an 82-game season since 2008-09. Before you think that it was just yesterday, remember that 2008 was almost a decade ago.

But there is something good working in the Stars’ favor (surprisingly enough). That is the fact that all of the teams around Dallas in the standings are dealing with the same misfortunes and cannot seem to solidify their spot in the playoff bubble.

Here is a look at the standings as of Thursday morning:

WC1. Calgary Flames 44 GP 48 PTS

WC2. Los Angeles Kings 41 GP 44 PTS

Vancouver Canucks 43 GP 44 PTS Nashville Predators 41 GP 43 PTS Winnipeg Jets 44 GP 43 PTS Dallas Stars 42 GP 42 PTS

Yes, it looks as though things are still airtight in the Western Conference race. The Dallas Stars may not be turning the corner just yet, but neither are any of the other teams in pursuit along with them. The Stars sit just two points out of the final wild card spot, and could potentially be tied for it if a few things go their way tonight.

Over the past ten games, the Dallas Stars are 5-3-2. That’s just a little above average. The Kings are 4-4-2 in their last ten (including a loss to the Stars on Monday). The Canucks are 6-3-1, and a six game win streak is the main reason that they are back in the thick of the race. The Predators are 4-4-2. Finally, the Jets are 5-5-0.

It’s anyone’s game at this point, considering there is a second half of the season. So at least the Dallas Stars have that working in their favor. With a two game homestand coming up at the AAC where the Stars have picked up points in six of their last eight games, now is the time to secure these much needed points.

It won’t be long before one, two, or even three teams begin separating themselves from the pack. If Dallas wants to be one of those teams, they will need a serious revival. There’s still time to make up for a slow start. But it all starts with putting one win in front of another.

Everyone is still waiting for them to turn that corner that we have been hearing about for this entire season… Anytime now…

This article originally appeared on