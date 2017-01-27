Dallas Stars Sending Tyler Seguin Off For All Star Fun

The NHL All-Star Weekend is headed for Hollywood, and one certain member will be there in Victory Green. Here is a guide on how to keep up with and enjoy every second of the LA festivities.

Hockey will go Hollywood this weekend as all of the NHL, minus a select few players, takes a break from the hustle and bustle of everyday NHL life. There will be no exhibition games until Tuesday night, giving every team four days off.

The only action that will take place this weekend will be the magnificent NHL All-Star Weekend festivities. And while only a small number of NHL stars will take the ice, there will for sure be one player in Victory Green that you will want to keep an eye out for. That player is Tyler Seguin.

Yes, #91 is headed out to his third consecutive All-Star Game and fourth all time. This is his fourth season with the Dallas Stars. That’s quite an achievement.

Headlining this All-Star Game (besides the fact that is it in Los Angeles) is the fact that this will be the second year that the NHL uses the three-on-three format. Instead of playing Eastern Conference vs. Western Conference in a regular five-on-five game as they had done for so many years before 2016, the 3 v. 3 format will another year after receiving positive feedback after it’s first year in use.

The three day event will begin tonight when the NHL unveils the “NHL 100” in a special presentation hosted by Jon Hamm and will include musical acts from John Legend, Robin Thicke, and John Ondrasik. This list will showcase and honor the 100 greatest NHL players of all time. It all ties in with the fact that the NHL is celebrating its 100-year anniversary in 2017.

The event will be broadcast on NBCSN and is scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m. CST. Keep an eye out for Mike Modano and potentially some of the young and rising stars on the team right now, such as Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin.

Saturday will be the skills competition, and Seguin will be thoroughly involved. The games begin at 6:00 p.m. CST on NBCSN.

Events include the Skills Challenge Relay, Four Line Challenge, Accuracy Shooting, Fastest Skater, Hardest Shot, and the always exciting Shootout. Instead of singular competitors, each of the four divisions will be competing for first place.

Seguin will be taking part in the Skills Challenge Relay in the Puck Control portion. The Central Division will face off with the Pacific Division, so Seguin’s opponent will be Anaheim defenseman Cam Fowler.

He will also help the Central out in the Four Line Challenge, the newest event to the Skills Competition. Each division will have four shooters shoot from one of four spots: near blue line, center ice, far blue line, and the opposite goal line. They will attempt to score in a certain position on the net to gain points for their team. Seguin will be shooting from center ice for the Central.

The final event is the shootout, which does not have a set lineup yet. The captains of each division will choose their shooters just before it is their team’s turn to shoot. You could probably bet that Seguin will be one of the shooters. They don’t call him a sniper for nothing, after all.

For a complete rules breakdown and info on all of the other participants in the Skills Competition, click here.

Then comes Sunday with the grand finale: the All Star Game. The game will be broadcast on NBC and will start at 2:30 p.m. CST.

There is no announced schedule yet, but each of the four divisions will participate in the semifinal round playing against another division in a 20-minute game. The winners of each game will move on to the finals and face off against each other for the $1 million prize. Seguin will probably play a prime role in the scoring category for the Central.

All in all, it’s shaping up to be an exciting weekend as the Dallas Stars and many other NHL teams take a chance to breathe and release some stress after an exhausting start to 2017.

