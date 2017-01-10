Dallas Stars Refuse To Bow To Kings, Pull Off Crazy 6-4 Win

In the predicted back and forth effort that saw five goals scored in five minutes of the third period, your Dallas Stars pulled ahead and kept their heads in the game for the two points.

Game Recap

The first period was the tamest of the game for sure, with both teams working hard but still succumbing to some slowness and turnovers. Brett Ritchie, however, was the first to make his mark with the first of many scrappy, hard-earned goals of this game.

Tyler Seguin was the next to make the Stars a viable net-front terror when he chipped it up and over the Kings’ tender halfway through the second period. Nick Shore answered that goal soon after in a shorthanded effort on a Stars power play that lasted all of thirty seconds. However, the Stars went to the last intermission with another goal gap thanks to Jamie Oleksiak.

The third period was when the insanity ensued. Dustin Brown was first to capitalize on a power play opportunity to make it 3-2 Dallas, with Devin Shore returning the favor nearly half a minute later. Anze Kopitar scored next, with Drew Doughty following that up with yet another PPG, after which Kari Lehtonen was replaced with Antti Niemi.

However, Jiri Hudler answered to give the Stars back their lead, and Patrick Sharp sealed the deal in the final minute with a bouncing empty netter.

Thoughts and Observations

Scraps aren’t just for dogs

There is nothing wrong with a little scrappy, ugly play now and then if it results in goals. The Dallas Stars offered many prime examples of that tonight. The majority of their goals were up close and personal in front of the net, relying on a lucky bounce or determined focus on proper handling of a rebound. In all, the Dallas Stars showed their grit tonight in staying in this high-energy game and answering every goal against them.

Every silver lining is attached to a cloud

While the Stars were able to secure the win with this one and move within 2 points of a playoff spot, there were undeniable voids keeping them from achieving seamlessly good play. Two obvious ones were goalkeeping and special teams.

Not only did the Stars give up two power play goals, but they also allowed a shorthanded goal on a power play that was only thirty seconds long! The Stars’ special teams simply have got to get better. With injured players cycling in and out, it would be understandable that these teams are shaky, but such standards are still unacceptable and rather dooming in this league.

Also, even though Kari Lehtonen was the golden child earlier in this season, his performance tonight was lackluster and, if the Stars hadn’t been in a scoring mood, would have cost them the game. Antti Niemi seemed up for the challenge of replacing him, but it begs the question of how long the Stars can continue running a goalie until he slips up in a big way, only to send the other guy in and do the same with him.

Offense on the defensive

As with the last several games, the Stars’ defense was intricately involved in many scoring chances, the most notable one coming in the goal straight from Oleksiak himself. John Klingberg was also notable in LA tonight, and the defense seemed to nearly consistently do its job of defending while also contributing to the offense.

The offense itself also didn’t seem to be in dire straits if the defense hadn’t shown up to help. Hudler achieved his first goal as a Star, and the goal-leading Seguin literally chipped in to make this one crazy and goal-packed. The Stars seem to play their best hockey when forwards of different styles and backgrounds cooperate and all come together to create depth scoring, which is what happened tonight.

The Stars will stick around in California to take on the Anaheim Ducks tomorrow at 9 CT. Hopefully they can carry over the good ideas from this game and leave the not so great ones at the Staples Center.

