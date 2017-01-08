Dallas Stars’ plane forced to turn around due to smoke in cockpit

The Dallas Stars left St. Louis Downtown Airport Sunday afternoon after a 4-3 loss to the Blues the previous night, but the team didn’t make it very far in their journey to Los Angeles.

After an emergency landing after takeoff due to an electrical issue, the team has boarded a new plane and is currently traveling to LA. — Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) January 8, 2017

A few minutes after takeoff, the plane had to be turned around due to smoke in the cockpit. The plane safely landed in St. Louis without further issues.

According to the Belleville News-Democrat, the players didn’t notice the smoke and ate their in-flight lunch while waiting for another plane.

Via the Belleville News-Democrat:

“St. Louis Downtown Airport Fire Department Chief Mike Mavrogeorge said the smoke might have been caused by an electrical issue, but that there was no fire. The fire department shut off electricity to the plane. Maintenance crews were inspecting the plane while another was on the way to take the Stars to Los Angeles in time for Monday’s game.

The team tucked into a lunch they were supposed to eat on the plane while they waited in the Jet Aviation terminal. Stars spokesman Ben Fromstein said the team didn’t notice any smoke in the cabin. “Everybody is safe and that’s all that matters,” he said.”