Dallas Stars’ Offensive Efforts Lift them Over Detroit, 5-2

The Dallas Stars were back in the saddle tonight, skunking the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 to get back into the win column.

The Dallas Stars returned home tonight and defeated the Detroit Red Wings in a 5-2 battle. It was a step in the right direction for the Stars who struggled to score in Tuesday night’s 2-0 loss to the Anaheim Ducks.

Recap

The first period saw the Stars open the scoring early when Lauri Korpikoski tipped in a Jordie Benn shot from the point at 3:39 of the frame to give Dallas a 1-0 lead. The Stars, however, found themselves in penalty trouble as they took four in the opening 20 minutes alone. The ensuing Wings power plays gave them the momentum and Detroit took a 2-1 advantage into the first intermission.

Brett Ritchie tallied a goal at 3:31 of the second to tie the game 2-2. Then Devin Shore added his sixth goal of the season at 15:53 to put Dallas up 3-2. Finally Stephen Johns scored off of a Detroit defender’s stick with under four minutes to play. Dallas took their 4-2 advantage into the second intermission.

Detroit had a severe push to tie the game in the third period peppering Antti Niemi with 16 shots. The Stars’ net minder stood tall, though, and Patrick Eaves tallied an empty net goal to give Dallas a 5-2 victory at home.

Thoughts and Observations

Benn’s Return

Captain Jamie Benn sustained a lower-body injury on New Year’s Eve and was subsequently placed on injured reserve. He missed the Stars’ most recent road trip and made his return tonight.

Although his play was not particularly noticeable, he managed to have a solid effort. Benn was coupled with Cody Eakin on the penalty kill yet again and the Stars only surrendered a goal on a 5-on-3. While they lost the special teams battle tonight, they killed four of five chances against which is immensely better than they have been of late.

Other than his special teams contributions, No. 14 was physical considering he has not suited up in more than a week. Benn was hitting the opposition to gain possession and he had a few good plays during the match-up. Obviously as time goes on the Stars will expect more from Benn, but his return to the line-up was exactly what Dallas needed.

Finally Playing Stars Hockey

Dallas embodied Dallas Stars hockey tonight. They were skating well, making intelligent passes to the right areas, scoring and getting a solid performance in net.

The game was not perfect, but they managed to get out of tough situations. Not to mention they really took advantage of their momentum swing in the second period.

It seems as if the 2016-17 Stars have finally come to the realization that they are not, in fact, the same team they were last season. Nor are they going to be the same team next year. Each and every season presents itself with new obstacles and this year proved to teach a lot to the Stars.

With that new found knowledge Dallas is a better team. They are more able to identify their weaknesses and magnify their strengths on the ice. While they could certainly improve on their special teams performance, they seem to have their identity in tact.

Moving into arguably the most challenging part of the season, it is vital that the Stars maintain this sense of identity. They will need it moving into the stretch toward the playoffs.

Niemi’s Play

Although Dallas goaltenders get a lot of criticism for their lack of consistency, Antti Niemi has proven otherwise of late. He has been nothing short of dependable for the Stars in his last stretch of games and it is at the perfect time for this team.

Tonight Niemi made 31 of 33 saves including a number of high quality chances. His combined luck and skill allowed for him to make toe saves and goal line glove grabs that kept the Stars in the game. Once as their offense kicked in during the second period, Niemi was there to make the stops Dallas needed to make sure they ended the night on the winning side of things.

That is exactly what the Stars need from their net minders. Perfection is not the expectation for this club, all they require is a level of play that keeps them alive in games. Niemi only has so much control on a nightly basis, but if he can keep up his recent level of play the Stars will be in great shape moving forward.

Next Game

Dallas will return to the American Airlines Center Saturday night to take on the Minnesota Wild. The Stars will be looking to pick up another two points before heading to New York.

