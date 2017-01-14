Dallas Stars Need to Get Road Game Going

The Dallas Stars have not been strong on the road this year. If they are looking to become a playoff team, they will have to turn their misfortunes around and soon.

The Dallas Stars are a team that has struggled throughout the bulk of the season. They faced a number of injury issues, troubles with players and their consistency and inability to win games they needed.

All of this on top of their lack of ability to win successfully on the road. They can hopefully right this ship with two key changes.

Special Teams

Dallas has struggled with their special teams this season. Without a doubt it has been a low point for the team and it is something they desperately need to change.

It is hard enough to win games in the NHL between travel and other obstacles like injuries, but failing to convert on power plays is a big issue.

That would not be such a negative thing if the Stars could manage to kill penalties, but that has been an issue as well. Dallas is consistently losing the special teams battle, they have not come out on top in weeks in that regard, and it is hurting them severely.

Although they have overcome their special teams concerns at home, for the most part, their road special teams is still not performing up to par. If the Stars are going to make a serious playoff push as they head down the stretch, their special teams will have to be nothing short of exquisite.

Goaltending

Dallas has been benefiting from excellent play of Antti Niemi this month, much like they were in December with the play of Kari Lehtonen. That is significant to their play because Dallas is not a particularly notable defensive team.

Sure, they have their mainstays on the blue line in John Klingberg and Johnny Oduya, but the Stars do not find themselves amongst the best defensive clubs in the league.

If average defensive play continues to be part of their identity, Dallas will need nothing short of excellence in net to meet their expectations. That requires more than just great play by the men in the crease, but will largely depend upon their ability to make key saves.

While it has not been the case for the Stars to have both net minders on hot streaks, it is possible that their best play is yet to come. They will, however, need to have at least one goaltender going in the right direction if they want to have any chance at a postseason appearance.

Moving Forward

Road games will continue to be difficult for the Stars. There is no ifs ands or buts about it. Traveling is exhausting and playing a team in their own arena is an obstacle that makes those games that much more difficult.

Dallas will, however, need to find better success as visitors if they hope of playing into the late days of April this year.

