Dallas Stars Need More From Cody Eakin

The Dallas Stars will need all the help they can get if they want to resuscitate their playoff hopes. The Ginger Ninja will have to step up his game as well.

The Dallas Stars are continuing to fight, but also continue to fall. They put everything into their 4-3 overtime loss to the Washington Capitals on Saturday night. That includes blood, sweat, tears and a broken nose on Jamie Benn‘s part.

Still, though, they were unable to earn the two points they so desperately needed. As much of a let down as that loss was, the Stars are taking strides it seems in the right direction. However, not everyone is doing so.

Forward Cody Eakin has been a surprise for the Stars since joining the club via trade in 2012. He earned his way up from being a third line center to playing alongside Benn and Tyler Seguin at points in his time with Dallas. That is quite a jump for a young player; however, his play this season suggests he has lost sight of everything that got him to where he is today.

Defensive Liability

As a center in the NHL there is an immense amount of defensive responsibility. That is a large reason why players whose focus is primarily offensive choose to play wing.

In year’s past Eakin has been a solid defensive player for the Stars. He has been able to back check successfully to breakup plays, block shots and be intelligent in his outlet passes. That was one aspect of his game that made him such a great player for Dallas.

This season, though, he has lost that. No. 20 sits with a plus-minus of minus-nine currently, meaning he has been on the ice for nine more goals against than goals for. Eakin now seems to struggle to make passes out his own zone, often turning the puck over because he is attempting no look passes. He is losing sight of the puck and not covering his man the way he used to do so effortlessly.

That is a big issue for this Stars team. They are already dealing with a number of issues and having a previously dependable center unable to hold his own in the Stars’ zone is a big liability.

Physical Presence

No. 20 has made a few mistakes in his time as an NHL player. That happens to everyone. This season, however, he has made a few questionable decisions that have cost him and his team big.

Eakin’s drive by hit on New York Ranger’s goaltender Henrik Lundqvist comes to mind. Although it looked like he attempted to get out of the way, he still delivered a pretty strong hit on the net minder. It should be noted that Lundqvist left the game and returned after concussion protocol, so the hit was not devastating in its aftermath, but Eakin was handed a four-game suspension and a game misconduct.

While that play alone does not label Eakin as a dirty player, it certainly has planted a seed along those lines in the minds of fans and players. Lundqvist is a rather big name player in a big hockey market, so that definitely plays into it, but No. 20 from a few years ago would not be expected to make such a play.

As great as it is for the Stars to see the young center making plays that are competitive, it is concerning to see him do things that call his character as a player into question.

Things to Consider

With all of that said, Eakin is still a part of this team. He dealt with injury issues at the start of the season that sidelined him until mid-November. He then had to sit out for his suspension, which absolutely disrupted his ability to re-acclimate to the fast-paced nature of hockey.

Those could certainly prevent him from having the season he would expect.

Nonetheless, Eakin’s performance this year has not been characteristic of his normal play. Whether it is the early season injury or a change in mindset the Stars can only hope that the old Eakin returns to the ice sooner rather than later.

