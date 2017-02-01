Dallas Stars Make Minor League Trade, Pick Up Goaltender

The Dallas Stars are off and running ahead of the trade deadline. Today, they dealt two minor league prospects to the Arizona Coyotes in return for two prospects, including a goalie with plenty of promise.

Well, that was quick.

In a month that is centered around the NHL trade deadline, the Dallas Stars and Arizona Coyotes have already completed a transaction.

Earlier today, the Stars dealt forwards Brendan Ranford and Branden Troock to the Coyotes in exchange for defenseman Justin Hache and goaltender Justin Peters.

First off, what are the Stars losing? They are losing two forwards who were still developing in the system that is filled with offensive depth and talent.

Only Ranford, 24, had ever seen NHL time, playing one game with the Dallas Stars in Feb. 2015 against the San Jose Sharks. He did not post any stats in the game besides two hits. Besides that, he spent his time with the Texas Stars, scoring six goals and posting 17 points in 36 games this season. He finished up his time with the Texas Stars with 160 points in 250 games.

Troock, 22, split time between the Texas Stars of the AHL and Idaho Steelheads of the ECHL this season, posting four points in his 10-game AHL stint and nine points in his 15-game ECHL stint.

Both players were helpful contributors to the Texas squad. In their absence, other forwards will now get a chance to step up and keep the Stars rolling as they are still in the thick of the AHL playoff race.

But in return, the Stars are picking up some solid talent. Justin Hache, 23, has spent his season bouncing between the AHL and ECHL just like Troock. In 138 career AHL contests, he has two goals and 21 points. He will be a young and progressing defender that the Stars can develop over the next few years.

The biggest piece of this trade for Dallas, however, is the goaltender Justin Peters. Since beginning his NHL career in 2010, Peters has played for three different NHL clubs (Carolina, Washington, and Arizona). He’s competed in 83 NHL games, posting a .901 save percentage and 3.08 goals against average.

This season, he’s spent the majority of his time in the AHL with the Tucson Roadrunners. In 270 career AHL games, he has a .906 save percentage and 2.81 GAA.

While he is already 30 years of age, this will be a goalie that the Stars can take a shot at developing into a competent NHL backup. Depending on how the Dallas Stars’ goalie situation pans out following this season with Kari Lehtonen and Antti Niemi, they could be in need of a backup goaltender.

The Stars do already have three goalies in the system in Landon Bow, Philippe Desrosiers, and Maxime Lagace. This will just add fuel to the competition on where each goalie ends up following this year.

All in all, it’s not a monumental trade. But it is a trade that allows the Stars to make some room for their forwards and also take a chance on developing a solid goaltender, something they have struggled with in years past.

