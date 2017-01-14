Dallas Stars Lose Nightmare First Period, Fall To Wild 5-4

Although we can be proud of our boys for launching a heroic comeback, they couldn’t quite atone for their first period sins, and the Dallas Stars gave up the game to the Wild in a heartbreaking 5-4 decision.

Game Recap

The first period was what doomed this effort for the Dallas Stars. Mikko Koivu scored little over a minute in, and was followed no more than two minutes later by Eric Staal, whose goal was followed up exactly one minute later by Matt Dumba. After a bit of a cooling off period, the Wild decided to add insult to injury when Chris Stewart made it 4-0 for the Wild within the first half of the first period.

After this nightmarish blur of an assault, Lehtonen was pulled in favor of Niemi, and the first period came to a close after Antoine Roussel got the Stars’ first answering goal with mere seconds left in the period.

The Stars mounted their true comeback and gained hope in the second period, where Jiri Hudler‘s goal two minutes in really ignited his team’s energy and Tyler Seguin‘s goal, with a fitting helper from Jamie Benn, brought the Stars within one at the close of the second.

Eleven minutes into the third period, John Klingberg tied it all up with a long shot on goal that seemed to bring the entire AAC to its feet in an adrenaline rush. The possibility of pulling out a win from such a disaster felt strong, but lasted only two minutes, until Jason Zucker scored a goal-tipper and gave the Wild the upper hand that sealed the final score of 5-4.

Thoughts and Observations

Thanks for making me a fighter

Although it’s a heartbreaking loss for the Dallas Stars on account of all the work they did (and the pervading feeling that, first period aside, they deserved the win), it’s a bit difficult to feel that this is a complete loss for the Stars.

What I mean is this: the Stars worked ridiculously hard and did achieve something from it. They went from a 4-0 deficit to pretty much controlling the outcome while climbing the goal ladder for the majority of the game. The major failings for the Stars came in the first 13 minutes, and if you erase that from the record, this was a well-fought and deserved win for the Stars.

After a win against Detroit, we all really wanted the win. We would have wanted the win either way. But at this point in the season, I think that the quality of play the Stars were able to achieve after falling so far behind was a win in and of itself. The Stars reached down and pulled themselves up in a way that we haven’t seen much of this season.

While it makes for some upsetting, emotional roller-coaster rides that don’t always end in victory, I’ll take this Stars team over the kind that sits back and mentally disengages after surrendering a lead any day.

Two-headed Finnish… something or another

When it comes down to it, this game was one lost on account of the goaltending. Since we’re giving credit to the Stars’ attempts at consistency tonight, let’s take stock of one of their most obviously glaring inconsistencies this season: goalkeeping.

Kari Lehtonen‘s last start was Monday night against the Kings. Although the Stars went on to register a win there, Lehtonen was pulled early in third period on account of giving up three goals (within three minutes) on 21 shots. Up until this point, Lehtonen was the go-to-guy.

Enter, then, Niemi’s time in the limelight. He’s been the Stars’ starter since then and had given a pretty consistent effort. Until, of course, tonight. Three goals allowed on three shots, and a fourth thrown in just for fun. So Niemi was then pulled, and Lehtonen helped hold the game together enough for the Stars to come within one goal of taking the win.

What do we do about this goaltending? It seems the strategy now is to play one tender until he has a nuclear meltdown, replace him with the other until he has a nuclear meltdown, and then start the cycle all over again. What are our other options? Honestly, the Stars’ tandem system seemed to serve a better purpose last season. Is the coaching to blame? The mentality? Either way, something’s gotta give.

And a little something for the fans

Everybody loves to see a little Benneguin action every now and then. Seguin and Benn copped a little teamwork for the Stars’ third goal. Seguin was in the right place, at the right time, and in the right frame of mind to take Benn’s rebound and guide it to the back of the net.

Come to think of it, the Benn – Seguin – Eaves line did particularly well tonight in keeping the pace up and generating chances, therefore generating energy and momentum.

At the end of the day, this would have been too costly a game for the Wild to let slip after securing a four goal lead. After this one, they not only end up in the win column, but in first place in the Central Division. While the Wild will go on to face the team they’ve dethroned, the Stars will wait til Monday before moving on to face the Buffalo Sabres.

