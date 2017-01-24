Dallas Stars Look to Persevere as they Host Minnesota Wild

It’s do-or-die time in Big D. The Dallas Stars are desperate for points, and they will need to find a way to pick up two against one of the best teams in the NHL if they want to keep their playoff hopes alive.

The Dallas Stars’ efforts on Saturday night ended with them earning only a single point, but their dedication did not go unnoticed. The team will look to build upon that game, hopefully earning a different result, as they host the Minnesota Wild tonight.

Puck drop is set for 7:30PM CT and the game can be seen on Fox Sports Southwest.

Records and Scores

Dallas (19-20-9) fell to the Washington Capitals in overtime on Saturday by a score of 4-3. The team’s struggles with the three-on-three play in overtime has been an issue all season and despite their two-goal lead heading into the third period Dallas could not hold off the Capitals. They will be searching for retribution and a two-point effort tonight as they host the Wild.

Minnesota (30-11-5) is currently leading the Central Division and having an impressive season to say the least. They, however, fell to the Nashville Predators Sunday night 4-2. The Wild will look to get back in the win column against the Stars tonight.

Storylines

Blood, Sweat and Tears

Last game did not go as planned for the Stars. They gave it all they had, quite literally, and still came up short.

The term “everything” is not being used lightly in this case either. Jamie Benn suffered a broken nose, Brett Ritchie‘s face was left a bloody mess after a fight and Jordie Benn was boarded rather brutally during the 60 minute endeavor.

To say the Stars left the area bruised would be an understatement, but they have to continue on. The NHL is not a place for excuses and despite the Stars’ underwhelming season they have to continue to fight.

That mentality will be of service to them in tonight’s match-up against the best the division has to offer. It will also be the reason that the Stars are a better team come season’s end, regardless of if that includes a playoff appearance or not.

Injured Once Again

Saturday night’s loss showed the heart of the Stars, but also changed the line-up yet again. Forward Radek Faksa left the game with a upper-body injury and returned at the end of regulation, but has been ruled out for tonight’s match-up.

Both of the Benn brothers are eligible to play tonight, but after Saturday’s beating may opt to sit this one out. However, considering the captain plays through just about any injury or pain it seems unlikely that he would choose a press box seat over a spot on the bench.

Plus there’s the fact that Johnny Oduya is back on injured reserve. That changes things on the blue line for the Stars yet again and makes it so young players, possibly Patrik Nemeth or Julius Honka, can make a name for themselves in this league.

Injuries aside, though, the Stars have to get two points out of this game. They are already desperate to make up ground and defeating the division leaders at home would certainly be a step toward doing that.

Injuries

Dallas will be without Faksa (upper-body), Oduya (lower-body), Mattias Janmark (knee) and Ales Hemsky (hip) tonight. Tyler Seguin (illness) is questionable for tonight’s match-up as well.

Minnesota will play without Victor Bartley (groin, broken foot), Zac Dalpe (lower-body) and Jonas Brodin (fractured finger).

Want your voice heard? Join the Blackout Dallas team!

Line Predictions

Dallas Stars

Jamie Benn – Cody Eakin – Patrick Eaves

Antoine Roussel – Jason Spezza – Tyler Seguin

Devin Shore – Jiri Hudler** – Patrick Sharp

Curtis McKenzie – Adam Cracknell – Brett Ritchie

Esa Lindell – John Klingberg

Dan Hamhuis – Patrik Nemeth

Jordie Benn – Stephen Johns

Kari Lehtonen

Antti Niemi

Minnesota Wild

Nino Niederreiter – Eric Staal – Charlie Coyle

Jason Zucker – Mikko Koivu – Mikael Granlund

Zach Parise – Erik Haula – Jason Pominville

Chris Stewart – Tyler Graovac – Jordan Schroeder

Ryan Suter – Jared Spurgeon

Marco Scandella – Matthew Dumba

Nate Prosser – Christian Folin

Devan Dubnyk

Darcy Kuemper

Game Result Prediction

The Dallas Stars will be rewarded for their efforts and defeat the Wild 5-3.

This article originally appeared on