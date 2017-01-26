Dallas Stars Have Tougher Challenge Than You May Think

For the past few years, the Buffalo Sabres have been classified as the “easy W.” But after a recent surge, the Dallas Stars might be in for more than they can handle tonight. Either way, two points will not come easy.

The playoff picture continues to slowly dim for the Dallas Stars with each passing day. After losing yet again on Tuesday night to the Minnesota Wild in a shootout, the Stars fell to 1-3-2 in their last six games.

They let another point get away and quietly slipped back into the cellar of the Western Conference playoff race.

While there is still plenty of time to turn the ship around, the Stars have yet to show the initiative to actually do it.

As of this morning, the Dallas Stars (19-20-10) sit four points out of the final wild card spot and five points out of the first wild card spot. They also sit six points out of third place in the Central Division. The only problem is that Dallas is tied for the last place among teams still realistically competing for a playoff spot.

Joining the Stars in the mix are the Winnipeg Jets, Los Angeles Kings, Calgary Flames, Vancouver Canucks, and St. Louis Blues. Only five points separate the top from the bottom between these teams. That’s how tight things are. Sadly, the Stars are at the back of the pack with the Winnipeg Jets at 48 points. The only reason Dallas has the advantage is due to two games in hand.

But every team, excluding the Calgary Flames, above Dallas has either played the same number of games or have games in hand. So the odds aren’t stacked entirely in the Stars’ favor right now.

That doesn’t mean things cannot change. With 33 games to go in the regular season, there is still time to make a run. That means there are 66 possible points on the table. If the Stars are aiming to secure a playoff spot, they will probably need to rack up at least 40 of those points.

For Dallas, their playoff hopes probably rely on the homestand that they are currently in the middle of. So far, the Stars have accumulated two of a possible four points through two games against the top team from each conference (Washington and Minnesota).

If you look at that without paying attention to the stats or games themselves, you probably applaud Dallas for scraping a point out of each game. But if you watch the games up close, it’s clear that the Stars deserved three, or possibly even four points for their efforts.

But that’s the way hockey goes sometimes. You can give your best effort and still come up short.

Their next opportunity on this six-game homestand comes tonight against the Buffalo Sabres, and Dallas could really use the two points in order to carry some momentum into the All-Star break.

However, these two points are not going to be easy to attain.

As surprising as it may seem, the Buffalo Sabres are currently 20-18-9 with 49 points. That means they are higher in the standings than Dallas.

For the past few years, the Sabres have been the ultimate tank. They served as the “punching bag” for the NHL as they endured a long and strenuous rebuild. This season, they have playoffs on the brain. They are only five points out of the final wild card spot with two games in hand. So they need the points just as badly as Dallas does.

The Sabres most recent game ended up as a 5-4 overtime win in Nashville on Tuesday night. They trailed 4-2 late in the third, but scored two quick goals to tie it up and take it to overtime, where Jack Eichel scored the game winner.

Want your voice heard? Join the team!

The win bumped the Sabres up to 4-1-0 in their last five games. Their first win in that span was against the Stars, who they bested 4-1 back on Jan. 16.

They are surging as of late and are not a pushover team anymore. Dallas needs to take careful watch in tonight’s game.

There are certain loopholes that the Stars could take advantage of in the game. For example, the Sabres surprisingly enough have the worst penalty kill in the NHL. The Stars are close behind with the second worst PK. If they can get on the power play a couple of times, Dallas can take an opportunity to cash in and grab the lead.

For the Stars, they need to score early and come out of the gate swinging. The Sabres are just as desperate at the moment, but Dallas has to get back in the win column ASAP.

This is a whole new Buffalo team than in years past. The Stars better be on the lookout tonight. Their playoff hopes rely on it.

This article originally appeared on