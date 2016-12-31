Dallas Stars Give Up Win Streak To Panthers In 3-1 Loss

The Dallas Stars fell to the Florida Panthers tonight 3-1 after surrendering three goals in the first period.

Recap

The first period saw three goals from the Florida Panthers and little offensive time for the Stars.

Antti Niemi was pulled after the third goal against and Kari Lehtonen took his place. Dallas went into the first intermission trailing 3-0, having allowed 22 shots against.

The second period saw a Stars team that was desperate to get back in the game. They had sustained pressure and were rewarded with a power play goal late in the frame.

Patrick Eaves shot in a rebound on a Stars man advantage and allowed Dallas to head into the second intermission down 3-1.

Despite their best efforts and a strong third period, the Stars fell to the Panthers 3-1.

Thoughts and Observations

SLOW START

Dallas was unprepared from the drop of the puck. They could not gain possession and spent the better part of the first period chasing the Panthers.

Allowing 22 shots in 20 minutes, while simultaneously only putting six shots on the opposition, is unacceptable in this league. There is no specific recipe for success; however, surrendering an immense amount of shots against is not usually going to work out in your favor.

The Stars were not physical, were not shooting and seemed discombobulated during the opening 20 minutes. That resulted in a severe disadvantage as they gave themselves 40 minutes to overcome a three-goal deficit.

Defensive Collapse

With Niemi in net the Stars forgot what to do defensively. They were giving pucks away and taking away the less dangerous player’s positioning instead of following their system.

As the game continued they improved their defensive play. However, by that point Florida’s lead was too much to surmount.

Dallas lost this game in the opening frame and they lost their winning streak at the same time.

Next Game

Dallas will host the Montreal Canadiens this Wednesday in hopes of a different result.

Until then, happy new year to everyone! All of us at Blackout Dallas hope you ring in 2017 in a fun, but safe way!

This article originally appeared on