Dallas Stars Fans Will Recognize These Notable Fans

Every NHL team has a group of fans that always go above and beyond in their support of the home team. Who are those fans for the Dallas Stars?

The game of hockey is complicated. There is everything from fighting to hits to big goals and something is always happening. Dallas Stars hockey is much of the same.

Still, each arena has its own notable fans that regular attendees will recognize with ease. Here are a few of those for the Stars that most fans will be able to identify.

Taco Lady

The second period at the AAC is notably the “Taco Goal Period” for the Stars. That means all fans in the arena get a coupon for a free taco from Taco Bueno if Dallas tallies a goal in the frame.

While this has become a sort of staple for Stars fans (because who doesn’t like free food?), one fan has made it her signature. A woman in the upper half of the section just behind the penalty boxes attends most home games donning a taco suit.

This costume is one with all of the toppings you could think of and it entices the crowd when a Dallas player appears on the big screen to announce the possibility of free tacos. Then when the Stars score a goal in the second period, the screen displays a number of tacos raining down with cheering fans in the background.

This “taco lady” is always spotted at this point dancing around and grabbing at the tacos raining down on the screen. Although this particular tradition is newer and has little to do with the sport itself, it definitely makes an impression on fans at the AAC.

Super Fan

When the Dallas Stars were struggling to make the playoffs in the seasons following their 2008 Western Conference Final appearance, Stars fans got their first sight of this notable fan, otherwise known as “May Day”.

A man began to sport a Stars superhero costume that included an appropriate monkey on his back to symbolize Dallas’ struggles. When the Stars finally made the postseason in 2014 after a five year drought, he subsequently removed the monkey from his back but kept his super suit.

In the years since Dallas has made the playoffs this particular fan has stuck true to his roots and made the Stars hero costume one to watch for.

Over the years he has improved the costume by altering it to account for the dominance of Victory Green in Dallas’ uniform. And it even has lights in it that illuminate the Stars logo at his chest. It even has a face mask to boot.

While not every fan can go above and beyond like the Stars hero costume fan, he is certainly a memorable figure walking around in Dallas.

#Bang Sign Guy

The last fan on this list is possibly the most recognizable. This man sits right behind the visitor’s goal at every home game in Dallas and can even be spotted on the road sometimes.

Always wearing a tan colored jacket and a green shirt, this fan is easily noticeable. That coupled with his infamous “#BANG” sign and his constant theatrics with hitting the glass make him an identifiable fan for everyone in attendance.

When it comes to getting the crowd into the game he is second to none in the American Airlines Center because he has been around for so long. He becomes a part of the play when it is in the offensive zone during the first and third periods, and even antagonizes players along the boards.

Although his influence on the players themselves is questionable, this fan has made a name for himself as one of the staples in the AAC for sure.

Honorable Mentions

Dallas is not limited to just the aforementioned three notable fans, though. There are also the mouse and rat suit men that sit most often in the corner behind the Stars bench and the man who dances during intermissions and manages to encourage loud yells throughout the arena.

They say everything is bigger in Texas and that is very much the case when it comes to Stars fans. Regardless of what is happening on the ice, Dallas gets the most from their supporters in the stands at every home game and there is no sign of that diminishing down the line.

