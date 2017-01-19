Dallas Stars Fall 3-0 Despite Lehtonen’s Solid Effort

The Dallas Stars’ woes continue on as they were able to find none of the offensive power they ignited against the Rangers, but in a decidedly lackluster game, Kari Lehtonen‘s play shone through.

Game Recap

In a choppy, lacking affair where the Islanders did the only scoring, the Dallas Stars seemed to start with good effort as they didn’t give up the first goal within the first minute. However, that comfort for Stars fans was short-lived, as Islanders captain John Tavares eventually did open up the scoring 13 minutes in with a skillfully, classy goal that nonetheless didn’t seem to spell out overarching trouble for the Stars.

The second period saw no scoring, but did see a larger breakdown in play for the Stars. Although they continued to press offensively, the shots seemed all off the mark, and the power play efforts underwhelming. The Stars proceeded to give up multiple breakaway attempts, which would come back to bite them later.

In the third, John Tavares got his second by turning the Stars’ power play against them in a shorthanded goal resulting from two breakaways allowed in a row. Although Devin Shore and co. did well in their efforts to prevent the first from succeeding, Tavares made sure the second did not fare the same.

In the 19th minute of the third period, Calvin de Haan sealed the deal with an empty netter to vie the Islanders the 3-0 shutout win as their first with their interim coach at the helm.

Thoughts and Observations

Why can’t we be friends

Is it just me, or does it seem that whenever the offense plays well, the defense can’t quite keep up, and vice versa? The offense missed the mark in a large way tonight, but Kari Lehtonen came up with big save after big save to keep the Stars in it and hold out hope for the game until late in the third.

This has been a key component in the Stars’ recent disintegration. A hockey team is just that- a team- and if the different moving parts cannot coordinate, well, the team will fail. When the Stars are able to have their good goaltending nights, their good offensive nights, and their good defensive nights coincide conveniently on the same night, they could have a shot at playing well. Until then, they can set their sights off of a turnaround season.

The framework is there

Despite the many things that are simply not clicking for the Dallas Stars, they do have the framework for what they need. Lindy Ruff was recently quoted as saying that as far as team success and playoff runs go, Jim Nill is a patient man. Although we may not see much reason we can rationalize for that sometimes, it is true that the Stars have quality players.

What is also true is that these players cannot win games for the entire team. Devin Shore was active tonight, and Patrik Nemeth was also relentless as an offensive force. However, silly and careless penalties and poor puck handling decisions undermined any good that was done in the meantime.

As the Stars end out their roadtrip on a sour note and return home to take on the Capitals on Saturday, they must try to achieve a level of unity in their play that has alluded them all season. If they cannot find it soon, the rest of their season will remain at risk.

