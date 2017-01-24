Dallas Stars Face First Shootout of Season, Fall to Wild 3-2

Though they erased a 2-0 deficit and rallied back to take it to an extra frame, the Dallas Stars couldn’t pick up the second point against the best team in the West.

The Dallas Stars lost to the Minnesota Wild 3-2 in a shootout Tuesday night. They are desperate for points and the loss definitely puts a wrench in their playoff hopes, but they will look for a different result on Thursday versus Buffalo.

Recap

The first period saw the Wild take a 1-0 lead after controlling play for most of the frame. Dallas was unable to hit the net with the vast majority of their shots and went into the first intermission down 1-0.

The second period started rather negatively for Dallas. After a string of penalties, Minnesota increased their lead to two with a power play goal. However, the Stars managed to turn things around with a goal from Tyler Seguin and a power play tally by Patrick Eaves. The two teams went into the second intermission tied 2-2.

The third period saw a number of chances, but neither team converted. Each club earned a point as they headed to overtime.

Overtime, however, resulted in no goals and the Stars and the Wild went to the shootout. Chris Stewart scored in the fifth round of the shootout to earn the Wild the extra point in a 3-2 victory.

Thoughts and Observations

Missing the Target

The Stars struggled at the beginning of the game with hitting the net. The concept of having 24 feet to work with was seemingly lost on them and it definitely hurt their game.

They went into the first intermission down by a goal and were down by two early in the second. Coming from behind in a game against the division leaders is not where you want to be. It worked out in a way for Dallas tonight because they earned a point, but they could have had two if they could have hit the net early on.

Dallas needs to work on accuracy and making sure that they give themselves a shot at winning. Bottom line is that it does not matter how great a chance is if it is not going toward the net.

Penalty Trouble

Dallas has been dealing with issues on special teams for a while now. However, tonight they were taking ill-advised penalties that could have drastically changed the game.

Antoine Roussel sat in the box while the Wild scored their second goal of the night for an offensive zone penalty. He took another later on in the game as well.

Defensive zone penalties are one thing, they are seemingly to help defend against goals, but offensive zone calls are the product of laziness. They are not what coaches want to see because they can destroy momentum and diminish scoring opportunities.

Jason Spezza got in on the inopportune penalties too. With less than two minutes remaining in regulation and the score tied 2-2 he was called for tripping. That put a lot of pressure on the Stars’ penalty killers and Kari Lehtonen to come up with a big kill to get the job done.

When a team is as frazzled as the Dallas Stars, taking penalties that could potentially cost them the game is really not a good idea. It could have severely cost the Stars tonight.

First Shootout of the Season

The Stars entered tonight’s game without having participated in a shootout. They were the last club in the NHL to not have played past overtime, which would mean a lot more if they had a better record.

Dallas’ ability to survive overtime without surrendering a goal is a positive note. However, they still ended up losing the extra point in the end.

It was not for lack of trying, though. The Stars just did not get the shootout goals or saves they needed to come out on top tonight. Considering this was their first shot, it makes sense that they might be a little rusty.

Hopefully if the Stars find themselves in another shootout before season’s end, though, they can harness their skills and come out on top.

Next Game

Dallas will hope to score first and earn two points as they host the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

