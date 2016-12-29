Dallas Stars’ Cody Eakin’s Return from Suspension is Important

Cody Eakin is finally off the suspension list after serving four games. Here’s why his return is important in regards to the Dallas Stars’ success.

Dallas Stars forward Cody Eakin was given a four-game suspension after this hit on New York Rangers’ goaltender Henrik Lundqvist on December 16th.

He has since served his suspension and is eligible for return tonight for the Stars. While the hit itself is controversial, Eakin’s return to the Dallas line-up is at the perfect time.

All Three Zones

Eakin is a player that lives and thrives under the radar. On a team with elite forwards like Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin it is rather easy to avoid the spotlight, but Eakin’s influence on the team is great nonetheless.

No. 20 is one of the most responsible players in all three zones for Dallas. He has the speed and skill necessary to get back and help out his defense and he also has talent up front. His versatility is another reason he is so valuable to the Stars, because he can play in every situation.

Eakin is a staple on the penalty kill, most often paired with Stars captain Jamie Benn. Together they are successful in getting the puck out of the zone or at least out of the more dangerous areas of the ice.

His play is easy to overlook in a Stars victory because although he does not have the over the top skill that those elite, big name guys posses, Eakin is still a big player within the Stars’ locker room.

Versatility

The other significant reason that Eakin is so important to Dallas is his ability to play with anyone. On a Lindy Ruff team it is inevitable that lines will be changed almost nightly. Unless the Stars have a perfect game, players will be interchanged at Ruff’s digression.

That can be hard on some players because they are not accustomed to knowing where their non typical line mates are. However, for No. 20 it seems to be less of an issue.

Eakin plays a game that is pretty easy to align with other forwards. He can center any line and participate on both ends of special teams. Eakin maintains a level of energy that only a few players have on a consistent basis and his quickness does not cause his offensive skills to diminish at all.

Arguably, the ability to play with anyone in any situation is the single most valuable talent a player can possess in the ever-changing NHL. It is even more so on a team coached by Ruff. For that, Eakin should be applauded.

Overall

There have never been and there never will be claims that Cody Eakin is the best player on the Dallas Stars. He might be their best every once in a while, but no one is now or will be sitting around campaigning for Eakin’s place in the Hall of Fame of All Star Game anytime soon.

With that said, though, he is a key to the Stars’ line-up. He can skate with just about anyone and is responsible in all three zones of the ice. He has a physical component of his game that, when used appropriately, can be very effective and he does not know how to quit.

Say what you will about Eakin’s most recent suspension, no one seems to be arguing that the hit was entirely clean, but there is no way to discount what No. 20 brings to the Dallas Stars. His contribution is that important.

