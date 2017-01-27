Dallas Stars Arguably Playing Their Best Hockey In A While

The Dallas Stars had two points up for grabs on Thursday night, and they found a way to answer the bell. Those two points helped cap off a successful week for the Stars, whether you might think so or not.

Well that’s one way to roll into the All-Star break.

While Thursday night’s game between the Dallas Stars and Buffalo Sabres may not have been everything you would want to see from the team in victory green, it definitely had everything necessary to make for an exciting and frantic game.

Amidst a flurry of reviews and challenges that were determined by mere inches, the Stars rallied back from an early 2-0 deficit and scored four unanswered to take a commanding 4-2 lead in the second period.

That lead would soon be chopped in half as the Sabres found a way to score a third goal on their eleventh shot as the Stars sat at 34 shots by the end of the middle frame.

The third period was filled with plenty of doubt and overall exasperation. The Stars laid back and rested on a narrow one goal lead and almost paid for it.

But they didn’t. Dallas escaped with a 4-3 victory over the Sabres and slid into the All-Star break with two much-needed points. The Stars (minus Tyler Seguin) will now be off for the next four days before gearing up to continue the homestand on Tuesday night against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

It may not have been the most dominant way to end the stretch, but two points is two points. The Stars are now 20-20-10 (.500) with 50 points. They gained some ground on a few teams that lost in their respective games tonight and now sit three points out of the final wild card spot in the Western Conference.

There’s a lot of season left to be played, and the Dallas Stars still have plenty of time to get back into the playoff hunt. But let’s not underplay the fact that the Stars have been playing some of their most productive hockey of the season over the past few games.

Yes, you read that right. You may be thinking I’m crazy considering the Stars are 2-3-2 in their last seven games and almost gave away the win last night, but just think about it.

The Stars were not blessed with the easiest schedule leading into All Star Weekend. They kicked off a massive six game homestand that their season just happened to be relying dearly on. In fact, a bad turnout on the homestand would most assuredly extinguish the Stars’ playoff hopes.

They were expected to welcome two of the top three teams in the league (Minnesota and Washington) within two nights of each other and make something happen. They did.

The Dallas Stars dug in, played hard, and were somewhat rewarded for their efforts with a point in each game. You could even make the argument that Dallas earned two points on both occasions and outplayed their two opponents. Yes, two of the best teams in the NHL.

Going into Thursday night, they almost required a win. The Buffalo Sabres were in the same boat. Both teams sat in the thick of the playoff hunt in their respective conferences and desperately needed the points. It would all come down to which team was willing to give more.

The Stars answered that question when they rattled off four unanswered goals (including two from Patrick Sharp) and owned a 34-11 shot advantage at the end of the second period. Sure they slumped back in the third period and gave the Sabres an opportunity to close the gap, but they did enough to shut down Buffalo’s attacks.

And now they have four of a possible six points to start out the homestand against some of the most competitive and high-energy teams in the league. Dallas outplayed all three of them for a good majority of each particular game.

The Stars have been playing some of their best hockey over the past few games. Their record may not show it entirely, but their play is. They are keeping themselves in games, no matter the cost. If they go behind early, they claw their way back to even ground. If they take a lead, they protect it with confidence (at least at even strength). When they go to the dreaded overtime, they fight and produce plenty of chances.

Overall, they are playing an inspiring style of hockey that will sooner or later start rewarding them. Once they learn how to tame and use that style for 60 minutes, they will be golden. They look like the old Dallas Stars again.

This little span that the Stars have gone through has proven a lot about what this team is still capable of and where they can go. There’s still time to right the ship, and this kind of play is going to be what makes it happen.

Following a few days of rest, Dallas will be back on the prowl with three more home games against some red-hot teams (Toronto, Winnipeg, Chicago). They will have to hunker down and continue finding this inner drive in each of their games.

It’s been impressive to see them turn the corner, but it cannot be short-term. The Stars must keep this momentum and keep rolling not only through the rest of the homestand, but through the rest of the season.

After all, their playoff lives depend on it.

