Dallas Stars Are Good Team Prior To Overtime

The 2016-17 season for the Dallas Stars has been rich in disappointments and costly mistakes, and at the midway point in this campaign, overtime errors have proved as costly as ever.

The Dallas Stars’ season would look quite a bit different if a few – or all – of their ten overtime losses went their way. How different, you may ask?

With the NHL’s 3-on-3 tiebreaker format, those aforementioned mistakes are amplified tenfold. Dallas held a nearly-even 8-9 record in overtime games last season, one in which they won 50 games and garnered 109 points, so the nine overtime losses were not nearly as significant as this season’s record in extra time.

The Stars this year? Well, 2-10 in overtime, only 19 wins altogether through 49 grueling games. If a few of these 12 overtime games favored Dallas, a lot in the NHL’s Western Conference would look different.

On October 20th, Dallas fell by a scoreline of 4-3 at the American Airlines Center to the visiting Los Angeles Kings, after Tanner Pearson‘s screen prevented Kari Lehtonen from steering an Alec Martinez wrister aside. One more win would have the Stars’ record sitting at 20-20-9, with 49 points.

On November 1st, the Stars coughed up a final-minute regulation advantage when Sam Gagner scored with 16 seconds remaining, which then allowed Plano, Texas native Seth Jones to win the game after 46 seconds of overtime. The Stars would hold 50 points with an 21-20-8 record had that been prevented.

Five days later, the Stars traveled to Chicago and battled the Blackhawks into overtime after Gemel Smith‘s goal with the extra attacker on. In the extra period, Scott Darling flashed the pad on a Patrick Eaves one-timer, leading to Marian Hossa‘s game-winner for the home team.

Dallas would possess a record of 22-20-7 with 51 points if Hossa was stopped, or Eaves had scored.

In an away game on November 13th against Vancouver, Kari Lehtonen allowed a goal to Troy Stetcher after the Canucks had yanked netminder Ryan Miller for the extra attacker. Markus Granland‘s snipe in the extra period made for Dallas’s fourth-straight overtime loss. Had the Stars held on, their record would be 23-20-6 (52 points).

This is where we can take a break and evaluate the absurdity of the Dallas Stars’ OT marks; had they been simply an even 6-6 – that’s not a lot to ask for – they would have enough points to be the first Wild Card in the NHL’s Western Conference, 52. But, I digress.

In the following game, on November 15th in Dallas, the Stars fell to the New Jersey Devils via Adam Henrique‘s overtime tally in a goaltending battle between starters Antti Niemi and Cory Schneider. If the Stars won, they’d be 24-20-5 with 53 points.

In a game infamous for Jamie Oleksiak‘s beautiful goal in which the 6’7″ defender blew through the entire St. Louis defense, the Stars dropped another overtime game as Vladimir Tarasenko netted the game-winner on November 28th. Had the Stars won, they could be 25-20-4 with 54 points.

Again, against the St. Louis Blues and this time at home, the Dallas Stars coughed up a one-goal lead and David Perron scored roughly two minutes into the additional frame to win it for the away team. If Dallas had emerged victorious, they could have 55 points with a 26-20-3 record.

A back-and-forth game between the Stars and Canadiens built on skill and entertainment ended sadly when Max Pacioretty notched the overtime winner on January 4th in Dallas.

If the Stars had reversed their fortune, they could have 56 points and a 27-20-2.

On this current homestand, the Washington Capitals and Minnesota Wild have each walked away with wins past 60 minutes, as the Caps rode Jay Beagle‘s OT goal to win and the Wild did such in shootout. The Stars, with some puck luck and strategic changes, could have won both and been, in theory, 29-20-0, worth 58 points.

58 points would have them sixth in the Western Conference, and third in the Central Division. In a season low on hope, confidence, and belief, the lack of drive in this team could have changed instantly with a few extra overtime wins.

If that’s any added incentive to root for this club’s possible comeback and playoff berth, then take it. It’s a plausible scenario to imagine the Dallas Stars suddenly clicking and turning the corner. Let’s all hope it occurs this way.

