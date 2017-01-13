Dale Weise volleys puck with his skate for incredible assist

Not all assists are created equal, and the one that Dale Weise recorded on Thursday night in Philadelphia is among the best hockey fans have seen this season.

In the first period of the Flyers’ contest against the Vancouver Canucks, Weise used his skate to receive a saucer pass, volleying the puck to himself. Then he showcased some excellent hand-eye coordination by knocking the puck out of mid-air with his stick and sending it to Travis Konecny, who found the back of the net for the goal.

To be able to react on the fly and set up the play like that? Pretty outstanding achievement.