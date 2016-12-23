Crawford excited to return as Blackhawks host Avalanche (Dec 23, 2016)

CHICAGO — The Chicago Blackhawks played their way to the league’s second-best record despite dealing with a rash of injuries that has forced coach Joel Quenneville to juggle plenty of moving parts.

So it only makes sense that as goaltender Corey Crawford prepares to make his first start since Dec. 1 on Friday night against the Colorado Avalanche, the Blackhawks will play without two key offensive stars.

Artem Anisimov will miss his third straight game with an upper-injury body while veteran winger Marian Hossa will also be sidelined with an upper-body injury he sustained in Tuesday’s 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators that snapped Chicago’s five-game winning streak. Anisimov was placed on injured reserve retroactive to Sunday, meaning he could return as early as Tuesday when the Blackhawks (22-9-4) face the Winnipeg Jets.

With Anisimov and Hossa out, Chicago recalled center Tanner Kero from it’s American Hockey League affiliate in Rockford, Ill. Kero skated with the Blackhawks on Thursday and practiced on the same line as Andrew Desjardins and Jordin Tootoo.

Hossa left Tuesday’s game in the first period with an injury Quenneville indicated wasn’t serious, but the Blackhawks again must play without one of their household names. It’s something Quenneville adjusted to as the season progresses.

“We (haven’t) haven’t had a big number of injuries, but they’ve been key,” Quenneville told reporters at Thursday morning’s practice. “It looks like as soon as you’re healthy, something else pops up. I think everybody deals with it.”

Crawford missed 10 games after undergoing an emergency appendectomy Dec. 3. Backup Scott Darling played admirably in Crawford’s absence. Crawford against faced shots before Thursday’s practice as he prepares to start Friday against Colorado.

Crawford told reporters earlier this week he hopes to play like he hasn’t missed a beat.

“It would be nice to get the feeling back right away,” Crawford said. “That’s the plan … I can’t wait to get back in there.”

The Avalanche (11-20-1) dropped a 6-0 decision to Toronto on Thursday night for their fifth straight loss and is 2-11-1 in their last 14 games.

Losing has taken a toll on the Avalanche, even before the Maple Leafs extended Colorado’s losing ways.

The Avalanche continued to struggle with scoring against the Maple Leafs and were shut out despite getting six power-play chances and a couple 5-on-3 opportunities totaling more than two minutes.

Meanwhile, goalie Semyon Varlamov surrendered five goals on 18 shots before being pulled in favor of Calvin Pickard, who played the final 31 minutes.

Colorado hasn’t won since Dec. 11 and now must face one of the NHL’s hottest teams.

“It’s embarrassing,” Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon told reporters at Thursday’s morning skate, according to the Denver Post. “Even like waving at security people around the rink, it’s like … I’m sure they’re disappointed in us, being in last (place). I don’t think it’s how anybody is here, just collecting a paycheck and feeling good about themselves. It’s definitely gloomy, but we’re trying to stay positive.”