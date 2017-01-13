Coyotes-Jets square off with a lot of firepower on shelf (Jan 13, 2017)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Coyotes coach Dave Tippett is still waiting to get acquainted with a former Winnipeg Jets center, but he has a good read on a current Jets center.

Former Jet Alex Burmistrov will not make his long-awaited Arizona debut against his old team on Friday after the Coyotes claimed him off waivers from Winnipeg on Jan. 2. Burmistrov was expected to arrive in the Valley on Thursday night after a 10-day wait for his work visa, and as Dave Vest of arizonacoyotes.com reported, the return of his passport.

Tippett was hopeful that Burmistrov would skate with the team on Friday morning but said he likely won’t play against his old team that night at Gila River Arena.

“He hasn’t skated in over a week now,” said Tippett, who wasn’t sure if Burmistrov would play Saturday vs. Anaheim. “We’ll get him back and get him up and going.”

Tippett will get another look at Jets center Mark Scheifele, who played for Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey this summer while Tippett was on that coaching staff.

“You could tell then that he was a young player that was going to be a really good player and this year is the first year that he’s really stepped out,” Tippett said. “His point totals and the leadership qualities he’s bringing — he’s been a really good player for that team.”

Scheifele, 23, leads the Jets with 39 points (19 goals) and he was 11th in points before Thursday’s games. Coming off a 61-point season, he signed an eight-year, $49 million deal this summer that some analysts termed a risk, but he is on pace for career highs in every offensive category.

“He’s a smart player and a really dedicated player,” Tippett said. “He’s just a real pleasant, classy guy.”

The Jets enter the game smarting after a 7-4 home loss to Montreal on Wednesday that earned the ire of their coach, Paul Maurice.

“We were horse(crap) right from the drop of the puck until the very end of it,” said Maurice, who has not named a starter in goal against the Coyotes after Michael Hutchinson allowed four goals on 23 shots and Connor Hellebuyck allowed three goals on seven shots against Montreal.

Jets rookie right winger Patrik Laine is still dealing with a concussion and did not make the trip. Defenseman Tyler Myers took a leave from the team to attend to a family matter, but he is still on injured reserve with a back injury. Left winger Mark Dano (lower body) is on injured reserve and out six more weeks. Defenseman Ben Chiarot (illness) is day-to-day and did not practice, but Maurice has not ruled him out of Friday’s game.

Coyotes center Brad Richardson (broken right tibia and fibula) and left winger Max Domi (hand) are out indefinitely. Right winger Jordan Martinook (upper body) and right winger Ryan White (lower body) are day-to-day. Mike Smith, who was selected to the 2017 NHL All-Star team on Wednesday, will start in goal for Arizona.