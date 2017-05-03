Correction: Blues-Predators Bet story

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) In a story May 1 about a bet between the Nashville and St. Louis mayors over the Predators-Blues playoff series, The Associated Press misspelled the last name of Nashville’s mayor on the first reference. It is Megan Barry, not Berry.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Mayors bet music, BBQ sauce over Blues-Predators semifinal

The mayors are betting a batch of music, barbeque sauces and local sweets over the Western Conference semifinal between the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Music, barbecue sauces and local sweets are at stake in the Western Conference semifinal between the St. Louis Blues and Nashville Predators.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry and newly elected St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson agreed to the bet shortly before the Predators beat the Blues 3-1 on Sunday to take a 2-1 series lead.

If the Predators win, the St. Louis mayor owes Barry a basket featuring a blues compilation album, an assortment of local barbecue rubs and sauces, a gooey butter cake and a Blues jersey. If the series goes the other way, the Nashville mayor owes Krewson a basket including a country music album, Nashville barbecue sauces and rubs, Goo Goo clusters and a Predators jersey.

—

More AP NHL: apnews.com/tag/NHLhockey