Connor McDavid, Auston Matthews both score beautiful goals in first All-Star Game

Before Sunday’s NHL ALl-Star Game, the game’s current elite briefly shared the ice with hockey legends of the past 100 years. Once the puck was dropped, a few of the league’s youngest superstars made sure their arrival was felt in their first All-Star appearance.

First, 19-year-old Auston Matthews found the back of the net for the Atlantic division team in its game against the Metropolitan division. The star Maple Leafs forward, who was taken No. 1 overall in last summer’s draft, sniped a top shelf wrister and made it look easy.

The most impressive part of the goal is how stationary Matthews is while firing, yet somehow still manages to get a good amount of zip on the shot as he tucked it under the crossbar.

Then, Connor McDavid — the 20-year-old Oilers captain who currently leads the league in points — submitted his own impressive highlight in the Pacific’s championship round game against the Metro.

McDavid used his blazing speed to earn a one-on-one breakaway chance against Sergei Bobrovsky. That’s an unfavorable matchup for the goaltender, as McDavid has sweet hands and is one of the most lethal scoring threats in the league already. He didn’t disappoint with his chance.

While the displays from both Matthews and McDavid were impressive, it’s probably safe to assume that there will be plenty of more All-Star goals from this duo in the future.