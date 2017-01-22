Columbus Blue Jackets at Ottawa Senators Game Preview

A quick turn around for the Senators, less than 24-hour after the Senators shootout win in Toronto. Ottawa will host the Columbus Blue Jackets playing them for the second time in four days. Columbus Bluejackets Ottawa Senators

5:00PM Canadian Tire Centre

TV: TSN TSN5

Radio: TSN 1200 Ottawa

Ottawa Senators (25-15-4, 2rd in Atlantic Division 11th in the NHL)

Columbus Blue Jackets (31-10-4, 2nd Metropolitan Division, 2nd in the NHL)

Leading Scorers: Erik Karlsson (44 GP – 7G – 31A – 38PTS) Mark Stone (43P -15 G -19 A – 34 PTS) Kyle Turris (44GP – 16G -16 A 32PTS )

Injuries: Andrew Hammond,

Clarke MacArthur

The Senators return home after a perfect 3-0 road trip. The Senators currently on a 6 game win streak. It will be no easy task to extend the streak this evening. The Senators are 2-4-0 in back-to-back situations this season.

The Columbus Blue Jackets have slowed down since their 15 game win streak going just 5-5 in their last 10 games.

The Senators will continue to call on Mike Condon. He will make his 22 straight appearance in net. Condon has been stellar of late shutting out the Blue Jackets Thursday night and coming up big in a 3-2 shootout victory last night in Toronto.

The Senators will keep the same line-up from the win in Toronto.



Projected Lineup Senators

Ryan Dzingel – Kyle Turris – Bobby Ryan

Zack Smith– Derick Brassard – Mark Stone

Mike Hoffman– J.G. Pageau – Tom Pyatt

Chris Kelly- Curtis Lazar – Chris Neil

Marc Methot – Erik Karlsson

Dion Phaneuf – Cody Ceci

Fredrik Claesson– Chris Wideman

Mike Condon

