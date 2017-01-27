Colorado Avalanche: Trading for Change

Changes are coming for the Colorado Avalanche. More than anything, they need a change in culture.

Trade is the talk of the town for the Colorado Avalanche. We know trades are coming, but the who and when is speculative.

According to GM Joe Sakic, Nathan MacKinnon, Mikko Rantanen and Tyson Jost are the only untouchables on the roster.

This has led to a torrent of rumors focused primarily on captain Gabe Landeskog and alternate captain Matt Duchene being exchanged for a top pairing defensemen or defensive prospects and draft picks.

While this seems to be a strong possibility, there’s much more to consider before making a blockbuster trade.

Clearly the Colorado avalanche have a defensive problem. Currently they’re last in the NHL with an astounding -57 goal differential, a 106 negative difference compared to the league leading Columbus Blue Jackets.

These defensive problems are well documented; however, it doesn’t stop there. The Avs are also last place in the league in goals scored with 86 in 42 games, averaging out to barely two goals a game.

Clearly, the Colorado Avalanche’s problems extend beyond defense. As Avs management considers potential trades, hopefully they will look beyond simply improving the defense.

On paper, the Colorado Avalanche have a strong roster. Not a Stanley Cup winning roster, but a roster certainly capable of more than they are achieving now.

Yes, the Avs need to improve their defense, and yes, they also need to improve their offense. But more than anything, they need to improve the way the way they play the game.

In other words, they need a change in culture.

This is an impossible observation to quantify, and there is no sure fire way to success, but right now the Colorado Avalanche are lacking a positive direction or identity.

One of the most interesting phenomena in sports is seeing how a change in location can change an individual player’s performance. The same goes for a franchise – one big move can turn a franchise around.

In simple terms, this is referred to as a shakeup. While Avs management needs to be careful to not make any rash decisions, a shakeup could be exactly what this team needs.

No doubt trading Landeskog, Duchene or another core player would create this shakeup.

If any core player is traded, Sakic needs to focus not only on receiving equal value in return, but on the effect any move will have on the team culture.

For whatever reason, this team is not as competitive as it should be and is severely lacking in consistency and chemistry. Sakic needs to decide which players will advance the team culture, and which are holding it back.

Maybe this means trading a core player. Maybe this means moving guys in the bottom six and hang onto the core for another run. Either way, the culture of the franchise needs to be considered.

The Colorado Avalanche could certainly benefit from a major upgrade in defense. But they also need an uptick in offense. Underlying these problems are cultural problems in the franchise.

As trade season opens, Sakic should look into bringing in assets that will improve offense and defense, while creating a culture of competitiveness, intensity and chemistry.

There is no easy answer to this problem. It is extremely important that Sakic doesn’t make a move for the sake of making a move. However, this could be the time to take a risk and shakeup the identity of this franchise.

This is a frustrating time for the Colorado Avalanche. However, it is also an incredible opportunity to change the direction of a proud, but struggling franchise.

