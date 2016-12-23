Colorado Avalanche: The Top Ten Moments of 2016

The Colorado Avalanche haven’t really been “best moments” inspiring, but there’s got to be some moments that can be found, right?

The latest year is nearly behind us, and the Colorado Avalanche — for us fans — are always a part of that year. While it hasn’t recently been the most enjoyable year, there were certainly some exciting moments in 2016.

I’ve got a list all chalked up, and there are certainly some controversial inclusions. So, jump to the comments if you want to give a Rebel Yell.

Let’s begin, shall we? I’m going to start with the most controversial inclusion. It’s likely to at least piss off my co-editor — sorry Nadia = ).

Patrick Roy Resigns

The timing was awful. It was unexpected to see a legend within the organization step down. It left a lot of people upset, including players. And the decision certainly left the team reeling, and put them on the desperate search for a new head coach.

Nonetheless, Roy the coach was outdated in this league. He wanted size and skill in a league making a shift toward speed and skill. He eschewed analytics and preached a system based off the rush.

And, now he has the right to say: “well the team played better when I was there at least.”

But don’t get it confused, this is not an indictment of Roy as an individual, or what he brought to this organization. He is a legend in Colorado, and he will always be that. But, his coaching methods were not working, and the regression was clear.

His resignation paved the way for a more modern coach as well, and if management can give Jared Bednar the players, Bednar will be a force in this league.

Jared Bednar Brings Modern Approach to Avs

There were some good options available to the Avs, even though it was late in the year to be looking for coaching candidates.

There were some options that had previous coaching experience even. There were some options that had been behind the bench of some really productive teams. And there were even some options that featured coaches with Stanley Cup victories.

Nonetheless, the Colorado Avalanche chose to hire a coach with no NHL coaching experience.

However, Bednar was coming off of leading the Cleveland Monsters to a Calder Cup victory with a 15-2 record in the AHL playoffs. He is defensively minded, and the Avs had already hired Nolan Pratt, the man that ran the bench with Bednar in Cleveland.

It seemed like a great option, and even though the results have yet to come, the potential is there. What’s clear, is that the performance of this team has nothing to do with the coaching.

It’s hard to pin the issues, but there is no reason to blame the coaching yet. And Avs’ fans should feel lucky to have such a good coach behind the bench. The results will come.

Let’s move on to a more exciting moment.

MacKinnon Pulls the Dirty McGirty on Lundqvist

If you haven’t seen this video yet, then you must live without access to TV, Internet, a mobile device, etc…

How could this not be included in the top moments? I literally never get sick of watching it. So here we GOAAAAALLLLL:

Just amazing, just absolutely amazing. Unfortunately, the Avs haven’t had the pleasure of witnessing that dominate of a MacKinnon so far this year. There have certainly been some glimpses, but he needs to step it up a notch.

Still, he’s bound to be the best player on the Avs some day, as long as he can put it all together. I have the utmost confidence that he will be able too as well. Which is why he gets paid like the best player on the team.

Nathan MacKinnon Becomes Highest Paid Player on Team

On July 8 2016, Nathan MacKinnon inked a seven year contract with the Avs, and became the highest paid player on the team.

Locking up a No. 1 overall draft pick, and a future superstar (hopefully) for 6.3 million at seven years is an absolute steal. The contract the Avs gave MacK was one of the smartest and most efficient contracts a player of his caliber has ever seen.

He is obviously the future of this team. The rest of the core is under fire, and he is too, but he certainly will not be traded.

He is the type of player you build around. He leads all forwards in average time on ice, he plays a bunch of minutes on the power play, and has been a force on the penalty kill.

In other words, he is the ultimate two way forward, with a high ceiling for offensive production as well. So locking him up for seven years at that price was key for the Avs.

Speaking of contracts, let’s get to the next moment on the list.

Tyson Barrie Signs Important Contract

I have to be honest, I am not the biggest fan of Tyson Barrie. He’s turnover prone, has bad gap control, and leaves his partner out to dry all the time. However, his offensive ceiling is high, he is a good puck mover, and he’s extremely effective on the power play.

Furthermore, I was also very hopeful that Nolan Pratt and Jared Bednar would do wonders for Barrie’s defensive game, but that has not been the case yet. Still, maybe a summer spent with the kid during the offseason will do the trick.

But most importantly, the Avs were able to sign the young defensemen to a relatively cheap contract, and his value is still high. So, he is certainly a very valuable trade asset with that contract and potential.

It’s obvious that some moves need to be made for this organization to contend again, and Barrie might be a good product to consider moving. He could certainly bring in a real good forward, and would his loss on the backend really be that noticeable?

So yeah, he hasn’t been the most reliable defenseman in his own end, but he has value at the very least as a trade asset. Good contract for the Avs.

Bad contract for the Avs: Jarome Iginla, but at least he scored his 600th goal while wearing an Avalanche uniform.

Iggy Makes History While Wearing an Avs Uniform

The list of people that have scored 600 goals in the NHL is short, very short. It’s rare ground folks.

And we fans had the privilege of witnessing one of the premier players in the game do that while wearing an Avs uniform. That’s pretty special:

Furthermore, Iginla is an absolute class act of a man, so it’s really a pleasure having him on the team. You just wish he was a bit more productive — especially this season — with the contract we gave him.

But hey, his contract comes off the books this summer, and it was worth seeing a legend play for the team.

Speaking of legendary things, how about the moment of witnessing the Avs play their first outdoor game.

Coors Field Became a Frozen Outdoor Rink

This was probably my most special moment of 2016 because I got to be there.

It was amazing to see the legends hit the ice again for the Alumni Game. And, even though the Avs lost to the Detroit Red Wings, it was still awesome to be there while they played the Wings outdoors.

Furthermore, who knows if it will ever happen again? The Avs would need to find a way back into contention for the league to consider Colorado as another viable outdoor game option. I’d like to see the Minnesota Wild next time.

Anyway, the outdoor game was just another facet of an exciting 20th anniversary season for the Avalanche — another top moment of 2016.

Twenty Years in the League is a Big Deal

The whole of the 2015-16 season was a moment because the Avalanche were playing in their twentieth season.

They’ve already won two Cups in twenty-one years, and will hopefully find what it takes to get back near the top soon.

While six teams are celebrating their centennial season this year — and that’s a huge deal — twenty years is nothing to scoff at.

Especially when you consider the history of those twenty years. You guys remember these posts:

I wrote those posts over a year ago, and they were some of my first here at MHS. It’s always nice to reminisce, and that’s what twenty years of hockey existence in Colorado is all about.

So, hopefully this next moment from the past year will end up being one we look back on and reminisce about.

Tyson Jost is Going to be GOOOD

This is another great moment of 2016. Even though drafting in the top ten usually means you’ve had a bust of a season, it’s an important part of the rebuild. And, in case you haven’t noticed, Tyson Jost is pretty damn good.

Check out the highlights from this University of North Dakota game, and keep an eye on No. 17:

Quick hits from the video:

At the 1:47 mark you can see Jost’s dirty wrister.

You can see that Jost loves to go to the net as well.

And, he’s a feisty scorer who seems to always find the right area of the zone.

One day soon he’ll be playing in the top six for the Avs. It might not be until after his sophomore year, but time will tell.

Anyway, I saved the best for last even though it’s not really thaaaaat related to the Colorado Avalanche.

Winning a Championship is Hard

The Denver Broncos were perennial Super Bowl contenders from 2012 and on until they finally won it in 2016.

Winning a championship is hard. It takes time, money, the perfect amount of locker room chemistry, and leadership both on and off the field/ice.

The Colorado Avalanche were the first to bring a championship to Colorado, but it’s been awhile since the Cup was lifted.

So, it was important to see this city reminded of what it’s like to win it all. It’s important that the Avs take that motivation and run with it. It’s important that the Avs learn how to become contenders once again.

And, they can learn a lot from the Denver Broncos. After winning back-to-back Super Bowls, the Broncos struggled for multiple years. However, last season they finally found their way back to the top.

The Avs are currently experiencing the same ordeal. They will find their way back to the top. It’s only a matter of when that will be.

Maybe the Cup Will Come Home, Who Knows?

Ok, so it’s pretty unlikely that the Avs win their third Stanley Cup next year, but you never know.

What’s more likely is they’ll probably draft in the top five of this year’s NHL draft, and re-begin the rebuild.

There will likely be some huge trades that take place, and hopefully a sizable shakeup of the roster will happen as well.

Then…pain, lot’s of pain.

Fortunately, if the Colorado Avalanche management does this right, that pain should not last longer than a season.

The pieces are there, the prospects are there, and the coach is there. It’s just time for a shakeup, and a bit of development, but the Avs are not too far from becoming contenders yet again.

In finality, if you have some moments of your own you think should have been included, then don’t hesitate to add them to the comment section. Thank you for stopping by as always, and have a great day folks.

