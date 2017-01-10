Colorado Avalanche Should Try Duchene and Nieto Together

The Colorado Avalanche should put speedy forwards Matt Duchene and Matt Nieto on a line together for dynamic scoring chances.

Ever since the 2015 Ryan O’Reilly trade, Colorado Avalanche center Matt Duchene has lacked a true scoring partner. For a while he’d been on a line with Paul Stastny, until the latter left in free agency in 2014. During the 2014-15 season Duchene had good chemistry with O’Reilly himself.

Since then, though, players have been moved up and down the roster. That means he’s had greats such as Nathan MacKinnon on his line, but it also means he’s been saddled with the aging Jarome Iginla or the blue collar Blake Comeau.

Despite all this, Duchene had a career year last season for goals. He hit the 30-goal mark for the first time ever. Currently he’s on pace to at least come close again.

Matt Duchene is a dynamic player. He’s speedy and agile, especially when protecting the puck. His feet never stop moving. He has excellent ice vision and plays a fairly physical game for someone under 6 feet and at just 200 pounds.

Duchene currently leads all Avalanche players in goals with 13 and is second only to Nathan MacKinnon in points (24 to Nate’s 27). Where MacKinnon beats Duchene is in assists — 17 to 11. But MacK has had good linemates all season.

Well, last week the Colorado Avalanche picked up a player off waivers from the San Jose Sharks — Matthew Nieto. The young forward skated at left wing with Carl Soderberg and Jarome Iginla, for the most part, in his debut on Friday night.

Though Jared Bednar threw out a lot of different line combinations, especially in the third period, I never noticed Nieto skating with Matt Duchene. That’s something I’d like to see rectified.

The two players are actually rather similar. Matt Nieto is just one year younger, though he only has three years experience to Duchene’s seven. Nieto’s also similar in size — also 5-foot-11, though just 190 pounds.

Plus, you know, they’re both named Matt.

What I noticed about Nieto on Friday night was his speed. He appeared to be zooming all over the ice. Though not intense like Duchene, he is industrious with the puck.

Here’s an example of Matt Nieto speeding down the ice to score:

And though we don’t need to see it because we all know what Dutchy can do, here’s Matt Duchene speeding up the ice to make a goal:



Isn’t it fun that both goals are against the Dallas Stars?

What Nieto lacks in scoring acumen he surprisingly makes up for in defense. And while no one is ever going to accuse Duchene of being two-way, he does seem to spend a lot of time filling in the gaps for Tyson Barrie’s defensive lack.

Anyway, I think the two Matts would complement each other. Though Nieto’s not as speedy as Duchene, defensemen aren’t going to want to turn their back on the little guy. Between the two of them, they could be up the ice in a flash.

Who to add to their line, though? I tell you who I don’t want to see — Jarome Iginla. Nor Blake Comeau.

Naturally, putting fellow speedster Nathan MacKinnon at center on that line would create a whirlwind. Seriously, just call it the Tasmanian Devil line.

Mikko Rantanen would be a good complement. He’s for the most part staying on his skates these days.

Well, he did fall out of the bench against the Chicago Blackhawks:



My personal favorite part is that it almost looks like captain Gabriel Landeskog is throwing him out of the bench.

Anyway, Mikko’s pretty fast, too, so he’d be good with the Matts.

Even that old Carl Soderberg would be fine. I’m not a big fan of how he’s playing this season, but he did have some chemistry with Matt Duchene last season.

Just, you know, Colorado Avalanche, don’t drag down the speed of Matt X2 with Iginla or Comeau.

Also, for the love of hockey, stop putting Tyson Barrie out there with Duchene. Dutchy is being hindered by having to play D for Tyson. There’s a good job for iginla or Comeau to take on.

