Colorado Avalanche Rumors: Considering Erik Johnson as Trade Bait

The Colorado Avalanche cannot really afford to trade away any defensemen; however, Erik Johnson could probably fetch some top six help for the Avs, and more.

I know what you’re thinking, there’s no way the Colorado Avalanche make a trade that involves their best defenseman.

That would be lunacy, you say. However, it’s not like the Avs are particularly plush with forward depth. So, why not shop Erik Johnson and see what kind of offers trickle in.

First, a few poignant marks on Erik Johnson’s career:

EJ has never played in a full NHL season, as he’s dealt with injury issues throughout most of his career.

Erik Johnson is 28 years old, so he’s in the prime of his career, but he’s not getting any younger. Soon, he’ll be considered a veteran defenseman on a young team.

Finally, EJ is signed for the next six seasons, which will carry him through until he is 34 years old. He’s also signed at a rather high price tag of six million per season.

So, why not consider some trade offers for him if they are for the right price. Someone is bound to overvalue EJ either before the deadline, or during the offseason.

I’ve located some potential targets, and they are organized by the following criteria:

Each slide gets increasingly more viable as a trade option. So the first slide is the least likely to occur and the last slide is — well, you get the point.

There are only Eastern Conference teams featured because the Avs would be silly to trade EJ within their own conference.

The teams listed could use defensive help, and also have some forward depth that they could afford to lose in a trade for EJ.

So, without further adieu, let’s get started.

Jonathan Drouin

This is really the trade rumor/speculation that sparked this whole article.

Crazy piece of speculation I heard today: Erik Johnson to Lightning for Jonathan Drouin. You never know, but I don’t see it — Adrian Dater (@adater) January 14, 2017

However, this trade is the least likely to occur for a few different reasons:

The Tampa Bay Lightning have quite literally no cap space right now, none.

Erik Johnson carries a cap hit of six million.

Jonathan Drouin is in the last year of his entry level contract, and carries a cap hit of $894,167

So, the Avs would have to take just over five million in a contract back from the Lightning in order to get this trade done. Which basically means, yeah right.

I suppose the Avs could technically hold onto 50 percent of EJ’s contract, and then only have to take just over 2 million in cap back from the Lightning, but that trade is still unlikely.

As much as it would be great to see Jonathan Drouin reunited on Nathan MacKinnon’s wing, this trade is extremely unlikely.

However, Jonathan Drouin is set to become a RFA this summer, and the Lightning are currently swimming in cap issues. Both Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson need new contracts this summer as well, and the Lightning aren’t getting much in the way of cap relief.

It is foreseeable that Drouin could hit the block depending on how the Lightning choose to manage their free agents this summer. So, the Avs best option is to stand pat on this deal for the time being.

Let’s move on to the next option.

J.T. Miller

Now, let me just say something first.

I believe it is highly unlikely the New York Rangers consider any deal involving J.T. Miller; however, if the Avs can find a way to pry him from the blueshirts, then I am all for that deal.

Miller is a real good player, and he is only getting better. He is currently on pace to shatter his previous career high of 43 points — set last season — with 58 points this season.

He’s a feisty two-way forward as well, he creates chances on the forecheck, and is not afraid to use his body. And, he’s only 23 years old, so he’s got a lot of room to grow, and he would fit in nicely with the future plans for the Avs.

However, as I said, I believe it’s extremely unlikely the Rangers consider a deal involving Miller. Don’t get me wrong, the Rangers could certainly use a player like Erik Johnson on their roster.

They are by no means stocked with defensemen. However, Nick Holden is having a phenomenal year with the Rangers right now, playing top-2 minutes alongside Ryan McDonagh.

And the Rangers have no problem scoring goals. Nonetheless, if they want to win it all this season, then they should invest in a steady defenseman on the right side of the ice.

Once the playoffs come, things change, teams become more defensively sound, and the competition becomes much more difficult. The Rangers might want to shore up their defense before the playoffs, and if they target EJ, the Avs should target Miller.

Let’s move on to the most likely trade out of them all.

A Big Time Trade

Joe Sakic has gone on the record saying he wants the team to get younger and faster for the future. Well, a trade with the Carolina Hurricanes involving Matt Duchene and Erik Johnson would be the way to do that.

My understanding is this:Carolina management having internal discussions whether to deal top young D player/prospects for Duchene. We’ll see — Adrian Dater (@adater) January 18, 2017

If you want my analysis of what defensemen the Avs should target in this trade, check that out below:

However, for the sake of this post, I am going to just float a couple forward options that could be included in the deal if the Avs also include EJ.

Elias Lindholm

Elias Lindholm would fill the hole that a Duchene departure creates at center for the Avs. He doesn’t have the same upside as Duchene, but he will develop into a more than formidable second line center.

Lindholm is currently on pace for 38 points this season, but he has missed ten games due to injury.

Furthermore, he has also been heating up recently, with six points in his last five games. Lindholm has a lot of upside, and he is still only 22 years old, so he fits the Avs plans for the future.

The kid can skate, and he’s a real good playmaker. He’s also becoming a much more effective face-off man, as he sports a 52.3 percent winning percentage in the circle so far this year.

Nonetheless, even if the Avs do trade Matt Duchene, they still have Tyson Jost moving up the ranks. Jost is probably going to be ready for the NHL next season, and he projects as a real productive two-way center in the top six.

So, the Avs don’t really need a center in return, especially with J.T. Compher and Carl Soderberg as well. Which is why I like the next player on the list more than Lindholm, particularly when considering the future of the Avs and their vision of speed.

Sebastian Aho

The only problem with this trade is that the Carolina Hurricanes are probably very unwilling to give up Sebastian Aho. He is going to be a huge part of any top six that he plays in, and he’s still only 19 years old.

He’s on pace for 45 points in his rookie season, and he’s only going to get better.

However, this is the type of player the Avs need in their top six. He can most certainly skate with Nathan MacKinnon, he has finely tuned defensive instincts, and man can he pass and shoot. Witness:

However, like I said, the kid is only 19 years old, and he’s in his rookie season, so the chances of the Avs acquiring him are very slim.

If Joe Sakic can figure out a way though, then a trade must be done. I would love to see Matt Duchene and Erik Johnson thrown in a package deal for Sebastian Aho and Noah Hanifin.

That probably includes a draft pick from the ‘Canes as well, and maybe a prospect from the Avs like A.J. Greer, J.T. Compher, or Cam Morrison. That kind of trade is by no means farfetched to me.

Conclusion

Erik Johnson is easily the best defenseman on the Avs, but that doesn’t mean they should avoid trading him. He’s nearing the end of his prime, he carries a cap hit of 6 million, and he’s never played in a full NHL season.

That spells T-R-A-D-A-B-L-E as far as I am concerned, and it’s not like his value is low or depleted by any means, especially when considering a trade with the Hurricanes.

They have four defenseman currently on their roster under the age of 25, and two more that fit that bill in their system as well. They don’t really have a veteran presence on their blueline, and could benefit from that tremendously.

Unfortunately, there is one more kicker to these speculations. Erik Johnson has a modified no-movement clause, which means he would have to submit a list of teams he is comfortable being traded to.

You have to imagine that the Carolina Hurricanes would not be on that list, but hey, you never know. The Hurricanes are not far off from becoming contenders, and the additions of Erik Johnson and Matt Duchene could help them reach that goal sooner rather than later.

Even if the Hurricanes don’t want to complete a deal like the one above — or at least similar to it — the Avs should certainly consider offers from other teams on Erik Johnson.

Check back in the coming days for more analyses of possible trade partners for the Avs.

